The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 47: Black & Gold

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll continue with the final cards featured in the Brilliant Stars Trainer Gallery subset.

Here, we see the first examples of the new style of Black and Gold Pokémon-VMAX. Previously, we saw these cards arrive as SWSH Black Star Promos featuring Zacian and Zamazenta as Pokémon-V released in special products. The first time this style of card arrived in packs was Shining Fates, which included Black & Gold Eternatus V and VMAX. Up until now, this style of card has only featured a glossy black background and textured gold. Now, a third color has been added themed to the Pokémon which adds an entirely new dimension here. Single Strike Urshifu blazes with red accents while Rapid Strike Urshifu looks cool in blue. Looking at Japan's release from which the English releases pull show more awesome Black & Gold VMAXes to come with Rayquaza, Mew, Pikachu, Duraludo, and Calyrex.

