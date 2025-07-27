Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: avatar, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Reveals Third-Person Update

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be getting a major update this December, as players will be able to play the game in third-person

Article Summary Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora adds highly requested third-person mode in a major December 2025 update

Experience Pandora with revamped animations, controls, and camera for seamless third-person gameplay

New Game+ mode lets players replay the story with tougher enemies, new skills, and better gear

Limited-time sale and new content packs arrive just ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash’s release on December 19

Ubisoft revealed a new massive update in the works for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as they will offer players a chance to play the game in third-person view. This is one of the most highly-reuqested additions from the community for the game, and it looks like they'll finally get their wish, as the team revealed a new trailer showing off what they're working on to give you that perspective. Enjoy the video and the details from the devs here as the update will be released on December 5, 2025.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Third-Person Update

In Third-Person Mode, players can experience Pandora from a new perspective at the push of a button. Whether exploring the Western Frontier, fighting the RDA, or simply taking in the views, Third-Person Mode brings a new sense of scale, freedom, and immersion. The development team has reworked animations, controls, audio, and camera systems to ensure the experience feels seamless and intuitive.

New Game+ offers a fresh challenge for seasoned players looking to dive deeper into the world of Pandora. Players can replay the story of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora while keeping their inventory and skills, facing tougher enemies and unlocking a brand-new skill tree and more powerful gear. This new update follows Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's post-launch content, including two story packs (which are unavailable in New Game+):

The Sky Breaker, where players join the great Na'vi games and witness the Zakru migration.

where players join the great Na'vi games and witness the Zakru migration. Secrets of the Spires, introducing a stunning mountainous region designed to elevate the thrill of banshee flight.

In addition, players can take advantage of a limited-time sale on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, available now (timing varies per platform). With the update arriving just ahead of the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19, there's never been a better time to join the adventure.

