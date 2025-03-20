Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Tilting Point | Tagged: AN Games, avatar, Avatar Legends: Realms Collide, Avatar The Last Airbender

Avatar Legends: Realms Collide Launches For Mobile

Avatar Legends: Realms Collide has launched on mobile, as players can experience a new interactive chapter of the legendary series

Article Summary Experience the new mobile game Avatar Legends: Realms Collide out now on iOS and Android platforms.

Create a fighter, choose an element, and build your city to confront dark spirits in this thrilling journey.

Join forces with iconic heroes like Aang, Zuko, and Katara to restore harmony and balance to the world.

Forge alliances, upgrade heroes, and unleash unique bending skills in strategic battles.

Tilting Point and AN Games have launched a new Avatar: The Last Airbender mobile title today as Avatar Legends: Realms Collide is out now for iOS and Android. You'll make a fighter, choose an element, and build your city as you face off against dark spirits and attempt to unlock avatars to aid in your fight against those who would bring harm to the land. We have more info and the trailer here as the game is free to download now.

Avatar Legends: Realms Collide

A time of peace and harmony is disrupted by a dangerous cult devoted to a dark entity from the Spirit World. As the cult's power and influence grows across the land, so too does chaos, wreaking havoc and consuming lives, leaving the ashes of formerly serene societies in its wake. Now, you must face your destiny and embark on an epic journey to recruit powerful benders from across the land, discover heroes of legend and forge alliances with other powerful leaders to restore harmony and balance to the world!

The destiny of the world rests upon your shoulders! Forge a mighty army by recruiting and training benders and heroes who will march into battle under your command. However, victory won't come alone. Form alliances with leaders worldwide to amass a formidable force capable of vanquishing your adversaries and vanishing the ominous dark spirit. Unite these forces, combining strengths and strategies, to challenge the looming darkness and restore harmony and balance to the world.

Embark on an incredible journey across the Avatar universe, where you have the power to unlock and unleash legendary heroes like Aang, Zuko, Toph, Katara, Tenzin, Sokka, Kuvira, Roku, Kyoshi and more iconic figures. Upgrade and train these heroes, and help them master their bending skills to shine in the heat of battle. Evolve your base into a fortified city, construct and enhance buildings within your base, essential for resource generation, crucial research, and the unlocking of legendary heroes. Train and acquire troops to bolster your fighting force in the face of chaos. The choice is yours: Water, Earth, Fire or Air—select your leader's bending art, each element offering distinct gameplay advantages, units, and a visually stunning style.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!