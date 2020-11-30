Habroxia 2 Will Be Released For Multiple Platforms In February

Lillymo Games revealed today that they have a sequel on the way as Habroxia 2 will be released on February 3rd, 2021. The original Habroxia was pretty awesome and served a cool purpose as far as being a 2D shoot'em up. The sequel is a sci-fi twin-stick space shooter that comes with a ton of upgrades and leveling, non-linearity fighting and storytelling, a new set of optional stages and bosses, and a ton of secrets for you to find. All of it presented like it's a classic '80s arcade title with amazing pixel art and wonderful chiptunes. Here's a little more on the story of the game.

Sabrina, the daughter of a famous starpilot, has been given an unusual task: Find her missing father. In the aftermath of a brutal attack on Free Space, humanity sends scout ships to the star system that was at the source of the assault. But when one of the pilots doesn't return home, it's up to his daughter — the talented starpilot Sabrina — to find him. Habroxia 2 is a non-linear, old-school space shooter with upgrades, boss fights, and even New Game+, all wrapped in a retro package combining pixel graphics, chiptunes, and stellar gameplay.

As far as distribution goes, the game is being published by Eastasiasoft Limited who will be doing a digital version on PlayStation 4, Vita, Switch, Xbox One, and PC/Steam. There will also be a physical copy of the game with pre-orders for the Standard Edition and the Limited Edition going on sale on December 3rd at Play-Asia. The pre-orders will be open for the entire month of December foir those wishing to get it in during the holidays, but once the month is up the pre-orders will be shut down. Enjoy the trailer!