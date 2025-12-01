Posted in: Arcade, Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Mini Arcade, My Arcade

My Arcade & SEGA Release Sonic The Hedgehog Mini Arcades

My Arcade and SEGA have come together to make two mini arcade machines, both of which feature Sonic The Hedgehog classic titles

Sonic the Hedgehog Mighty Player includes Sonic 1, 2, Spinball, and 3D Blast with arcade features.

Sonic the Hedgehog Joystick Player offers Sonic 1 and 2 in a compact, collector-friendly design.

Both mini arcades deliver high-res 3.5-inch displays, authentic controls, and retro design details.

SEGA and MyArcade have come together for two new mini arcade machines, both featuring Sonic the Hedgehog and his classic titles. The company has made the Sonic the Hedgehog Mighty Player (going for $120) and the Sonic the Hedgehog Joystick Player (being sold for $60), both of which include the original 1991 platform for the SEGA Genesis. As you can see, they've given you a traditional arcade joystick to fit the motif, with three buttons to match the Genesis controller. We have more details below as they are available right now through select retailers.

Sonic the Hedgehog Mighty Player

This highly anticipated collaboration celebrates SEGA's iconic gaming heritage while delivering innovative designs for gamers and collectors alike. With this exciting new lineup available now at select retailers, My Arcade continues its mission of bringing retro gaming to a modern audience while honoring SEGA's legendary gaming legacy.

Officially licensed SEGA titles, ensuring an authentic gaming experience.

Includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic Spinball and Sonic 3D Blast.

High Resolution: Features a high-resolution 3.5-inch full-color vertical display, allowing you to immerse yourself in the classic gameplay.

Classic wood construction with an illuminated marquee.

Headphone Jack: 3.5mm headphone jack lets you enjoy Sonic on your own privately. Built-in speaker with volume control

Powered by a built-in rechargeable battery with 5 hours of playtime. Includes an AC adapter and a charge cable.

User Guide Languages: English, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, German, Dutch, Japanese and Arabic.

Sonic the Hedgehog Joystick Player

Officially licensed SEGA titles. High resolution 3.5" full color display.

Includes Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Features artwork inspired by the original Sonic the Hedgehog arcade cabinet.

Built-in speaker with volume control. 3.5 mm headphone port to connect your headphones.

Powered by either 4 AA batteries (not included) or a USB-C cable (not included).

Collector's Item: A must-own for collectors and fans of video games

