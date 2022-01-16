Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online Raises $3.4M

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online took place over the past week and a half, bringing in a new record total during the event. This year's event was, yet again, held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to assure the safety of everyone involved while still being able to carry on the fundraising festivities. The year had some amazing work records being broken this time around, which includes Kena: Bridge of Spirits by InsertLogic (28:35), Pumpkin Jack by Jaxler (44:18), and Webbed by Shadowthepast (17:21).

But the big news coming out of the weekend was the event managed to set a new record for its own fundraising abilities as they managed to rack up a total of more than $3.4 million for Prevent Cancer Foundation. This was the largest donation total raised in a single GDQ event since its inception over a decade ago. Another milestone for the organization is that AGDQ 2022 Online also reached the first $1m total in donations in the shortest amount of time in the history of GDQ. A lot of fans really came to bat for them this year. We also learned that Summer Games Done Quick will return, and the next GDQ event will be the all-women winter speedrunning event Frost Fatales, set to take place from February 27th to March 5th on Twitch.

AGDQ 2022 Online was broadcast on Twitch from January 9-16. As Games Done Quick's first event of 2022, it continues the organization's pledge to safely continue fundraising during the COVID-19 pandemic with online-only events. All the while, AGDQ 2022 maintained the same kind of excitement and community spirit that viewers have come to expect from the speedrunning event. Games Done Quick thanks its AGDQ 2022 Online event sponsors Twitch, The Yetee, Support Class, Fangamer, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, Annapurna Interactive, Power Up Audio, DANGEN Entertainment, and NIS America. Since 2010, Games Done Quick has raised more than $37 million for charities around the world, including Prevent Cancer Foundation, Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières, Direct Relief, AbleGamers, Malala Fund, and Organization for Autism Research.