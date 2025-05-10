Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: azelf, Might & Mastery, pokemon

Azelf Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

The Lake Trio returns to Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO this month. Use this Raid Guide to build a team that can defeat Azelf.

Article Summary Azelf returns to Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids as part of the Might & Mastery season's Legendary lineup.

Discover the strongest Pokémon counters and move sets for defeating Azelf in Tier Five Raids.

Learn how many trainers are needed to secure a victory and tips for maximizing catch success.

Find out Azelf's Shiny odds plus the CP values for 100% IV encounters in both normal and boosted weather.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles with a focus on Kubfu. For the final month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Fini, Tapu Buli, Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Houndoom, Mega Gyrados, Mega Altaria, and Mega Kangaskhan. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Azelf, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Azelf Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Azelf counters as such:

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Azelf with efficiency.

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Black Kyurem: Shadow Claw, Freeze Shock

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Dragapult: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Incineroar: Snarl, Darkest Lariat

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Azelf can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Azelf will have a CP of 1834 in normal weather conditions and 2293 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

