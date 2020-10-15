Big Brother Now Has A Mobile Game For You To Be A Guest

Have you ever wanted to be your worst self on a TV show for money? Well, now you can with Big Brother: The Game. The game is totally free to download as you can watch live feeds, chat with spectators, and take part in the voting. You have two options for playing this game as you can be a Housemate and Spectator. Spectators can search for friends and family and help them out to try and win the game, while a Housemate must actually enter the competition by using a token to enter the house (an in-app purchase). Players must survive the daily eviction vote in order to stay in their house, with the final player progressing to the next level house. You have to beat all seven house levels to claim a grand prize. You can play the game on iOS and Android right now, or on PC if you'd like.

Players can become virtual housemates, experiencing life as a Big Brother contestant. They interact with other real-life housemates and must make strategic choices in order to remain in the house and ultimately become victorious. The skill of the game is social, psychological and interpersonal. Just like in the TV show, the winner of the game will walk away with a real cash prize. The prize is a guaranteed $10,000 with the prize fund incrementing every time a new contestant joins, up to a maximum prize of $1,000,000. The game was first announced by Big Brother owners, Banijay earlier this year and has been greeted with excitement by Big Brother fans on social media. A trial season was run in Ireland with a prize fund of €5,000 going to the season winner, Aoife Cheung.