Baby T-Rex Has Been Re-Released For Game Boy Platforms

Those of you who remember the game Baby T-Rex will be happy to know its available again as a physical re-release for Game Boy systems

Retro game publisher ModRetro has launched a flashback some old-school Game Boy owners may recognize, as Baby T-Rex has been re-released with a physical edition. The game was originally released in 1993 by Beam Software for the Game Boy, then ported over to the SNES in 1994 by Activision with the new title Radical Rex. This is the original version, with a little bit of a cleanup so it feels fresh without taking away from the gameplay. We have more info and a trailer here, as it is physically on sale for $35.

Baby T-Rex

Oh no! The evil magician Sethron has kidnapped Rexette, Rex's girlfriend, and hidden her in his spooky castle, where he intends to carry out his demonic experiments. Now the Rex master has to stop him before it's too late! Slam through 16 wild levels of jammin-jungles, crystalised caves, dangerous dungeons and terrifying towers. Can you help the coolest dinosaur around to run, jump, shoot, and skate… to defeat all the dangers that separate him from the love of his life? Not an easy job, but would our hero need your help otherwise?

Baby T-Rex is a captivating platform game where the Jurassic meets the Cenozoic era! You are Rex, a rockin' skateboarding dinosaur, on a mission to save Rexette, your girlfriend, from the evil magician Sethron. Sethron kidnapped and hid her in his spooky castle to conduct sinister experiments. Run, jump, shoot, and skate through challenging obstacles and enemies in a race against time to save her! The game comes with a Premium Cartridge: FRAM-Based (no battery), an instruction manual, and a pre-order bonus of a Chromatic Charm.

16 Thrilling Levels: Navigate jammin' jungles, crystallized caves, dangerous dungeons, and terrifying towers.

Navigate jammin' jungles, crystallized caves, dangerous dungeons, and terrifying towers. Two-Player Mode: Go head-to-head to prove who the most Radical Rex is!

Go head-to-head to prove who the most Radical Rex is! An Endearing Adventure For All Audiences: Help the coolest dinosaur overcome dangers and rescue the love of his life.

