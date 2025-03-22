Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in March 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in March 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in March 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $1,467.33 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $801.64 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $445.22 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $429.77 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $373.41 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $297.09 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $234.69 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $213.76 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $173.33 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $143.66 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $138.39 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $138.17 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $55.64 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 213/203: $57.73 Umbreon V Full Art 188/203: $44.51

For the first time in a very long time, we have a drop in value for Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art. It remains the top-valued modern card, well… pretty much ever… but it has fallen by $200 in just the last month. I don't imagine we'll see it drop under $1,000 for some time, but keep an eye out.

Other changes:

Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art increased in value by $100, Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art by $30, Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art by $30, Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art by $50, Umbreon V Alternate Art by $50, Dragonite V Alternate Art by $30, and Rayquaza V Alternate Art by $30.

