Everything At The Kinda Funny x The MIX Spring Game Showcase 2025

The Kinda Funny x The MIX Spring Game Showcase 2025 was held during GDC 2025, as we try to recap everything after being at the event

Last week during GDC 2025, The MIX teamed up with Kinda Funny to hold the Spring Game Showcase 2025, featuring dozens of indie games on the way. We didn't get a chance to cover this while it was happening, first because we were at GDC in San Francisco and weren't watching the stream happen. And second, the stream was SIX HOURS LONG! … SIX! HOURS! LONG! (Technically, it's six and a half. But hey, who's checking except those of us who have to?) We love the crew at Kinda Funny and have total respect for The MIX. But gang, WHO IS WATCHING SIX AND A HALF HOURS OF GAMING CONTENT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE DAY ON A MONDAY?!?!?!?!?!? We barely have time to watch the two-hour presentations that slap 80 trailers in your face and hope at least three of them leave a handprint that sticks with you for a week!

(Deep breath) Anyway, here's a list of what was shown off, and if you have a few free lunch hours, maybe you can watch the whole video (which we have for you here). I'm gonna go have an aneurysm in the corner and remind myself that June is only a couple of months away.

Gunboat God

Become the all-powerful Gunboat God in this fluid shoot 'em up. Carve the waves as you stylishly fight hordes of monsters in hundreds of quick-fire missions. Transform your Gunboat and upgrade your weapons, skills and abilities to take on giant, challenging, multi-stage bosses!

Ghost Sector

Step into the research complex on planet RX-712, once maximum security prison has now transformed into an advanced research station when a discovery of valuable minerals is unearthed. As the forefront of cybernetic robotic technology, the M-Tech Corporation converted the derelict prison into a massive robotic research facility. Now a hotbed of experimental nanotechnology and human robot replica research pushed beyond ethical limits. You awaken as M-07 a machine prototype with an unexplained anomaly at its core after a disastrous event awakens you. The entire complex is in lockdown and the automated defense systems have been activated. Search the facility, defeat the defense systems in place, recover your memories, and unravel the origin of your creation and the M-Tech Corporation.

Yooka Replaylee

Yooka–Replaylee is the definitive remastered and enhanced version of the 3D indie platforming collectathon darling, Yooka–Laylee, developed by key creative talent behind the Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country games. New remixed challenges and old favorites await as you embark to explore the huge, beautiful open worlds as the lovable buddy-duo Yooka and Laylee once more, all while backed by a beautiful orchestral soundtrack. Did we mention there's an even more expandable map now? A shiny new currency? And tons of customization options? The favorite buddy duo has never moved, looked, or sounded better!

Monaco 2

From teleportation through walls to computer terminal takeovers, there's no shortage of ways to get rich in Monaco 2. Pull off perfect scores with stealth and precision or throw subtlety out the door and smash your way to success. With endless challenges, unique character abilities and a variety of approaches, each job is a new puzzle to crack with your crew. The clock is ticking, and it's time to make some big moves. Monaco 2 arrives on April 10.

Ironhive

Ironhive is a deckbuilding strategy game about surviving in a dying world. Build your colony, ensure the survival of your people, create a legacy that will be passed on to the next generations. As the Ironlord, you are their only remaining hope.

Burning Sword: Death Sun

Amid an era of chaos and turmoil, marked by oppression and brutality, various martial sects expanded their dominion and seized control over the entire kingdom. In the relentless pursuit of dominance, martial masters fight and kill anyone who gets in their way. Zhang Yìxian, leader of the Crimson Dust Demon Sect, emerges from the depths of hell with a singular purpose to take revenge on the supreme ruler, Gao Tian Qi. An endless battle between two formidable martial masters, but only one shall prevail.

Missile Command Delta

As players explore an abandoned half-century old facility they will encounter locked doors, dishevelled work rooms, massive super computers and newly awakened missile command terminals. Players must defend against waves of missiles from an unknown enemy using a battery of missiles, each with its own unique type, range, and explosion size. Only by managing their arsenal carefully will they have enough firepower to clear the skies.

I, Robot

You take control of an ox-headed robot on a mission to outwit the all-seeing eye. In each level, you'll navigate across tiles, flipping each tile to proceed to the next. Make sure you don't jump while the eye's watching, or you'll be zapped away in a flash. If you make it across the tiles, you'll race down a tube blasting away any enemy shapes that move into your path and try to stop you. And you have to do all this inside of the 3D space of Minter's kaleidoscopic visualizer.

Monster Prom 4: Monster Con

Monster Prom 4: Monster Con goes back to the classic dating sim formula from the beloved Monster Prom franchise: you have limited time to find a date among six sexy monsters!

This sequel brings you into a wacky new setting: the Monster Con, a massive convention filled with video games, comic books, anime… and more than a few paranormal activities.

You can expect a multiplayer narrative adventure full of colorful characters and hilarious dialogue!

Total Chaos

Once a bustling haven for coal miners, Fort Oasis is now a crumbling wasteland, its eerie silence broken only by a cryptic radio transmission beckoning you toward the island's heart—the forsaken mines. But as you delve deeper into the island's desolation, the path forward becomes twisted and uncertain, unraveling unsettling truths hidden in the encroaching darkness.

Bylina

Taking a comedic twist on Slavic Folklore and Myths, Bylina takes the player on an epic journey to the Far Far Kingdom, where they will challenge Koschei the Deathless in order to become a true hero and save their immortal soul. Our story follows Falconet, a young bogatyr born without a hero's powers, who has spent his life being shunned and underestimated by almost everyone around him. Falconet dreams of following in his father's footsteps, who was a fabled bogatyr, an elite warrior. However, during what should have been a simple task, Falconet finds himself meeting his death in the dark and mysterious Far Far Kingdom. However, the young hero is unexpectedly revived by a mysterious spirit, with whom he must now share his body. Falconet faces three daunting tasks: reclaim control over his soul, uncover an ancient mystery surrounding his new companion, and save the world from imminent doom.

Empyreal

Empyreal is a complex, challenging, feature-rich action RPG. In a far-flung corner of the galaxy, an Expedition arrives on a hitherto unexplored planet to find a colossal Monolith built by a lost civilization. These are no mere ruins: the Monolith is filled with danger, and the Expedition is ill-equipped to unearth the secrets within. All eyes turn towards an elite mercenary who may succeed where all others have failed. Venture inside the Monolith and face the automatons that yet remain, remnants of the impossibly ancient civilization that built this unknowable structure. Survive and uncover revelations that transform our understanding of humanity itself.

Labyrinth of the Demon King

Immerse yourself in the hopeless, dark, cruel world of the Demon King, a setting inspired by both feudal Japan and Buddhist folklore, and brought to life in a gorgeous low-poly, retro-grim art style – complete with dithering filters for that genuine PS1 feel. Arm yourself with your wits and a select range of weapons, from katanas and naginatas to muskets and bows as you engage in brutal, challenging combat. Revel in accomplishment and extreme satisfaction as you take down not only various Yōkai from ancient myth, but the other horrific abominations that dwell in the labyrinth. The brutal world of the game ensures your soul will not find peace until the very end of your quest. Horrific enemies will test you… and oblige you to revive time and time again.

Forestrike

As a martial artist named Yu, you embark on a journey across the country to free the Emperor from an evil Admiral's influence. Adopting techniques from one of five unique Masters, each battle presents a puzzle that must be solved using your mind as well as your fists. Yu encounters many foes on his path to the capital, and he is always outnumbered, but he has a secret weapon: the Foresight, a meditative technique that allows him to mentally perceive fights over and over until he finds a sequence of movements that allows him to overcome the odds. Once ready, our hero must fight in reality, where losing means starting everything over, but progress is permanent. Winning doesn't always mean he will emerge from each encounter unscathed, but the further he travels, the stronger he will become.

Nemiza's Verdict

Nemiza has spoken their verdict. Everybody's soul is scattered. Once human, you now take on the twisted catacombs of Lovence as one of the unfortunate to settle into a new monstrous body. Survive as an undead, fight as a naga or turn into a parasitic mushroom. Reject or embrace your new form, and hunt down Nemiza in the distorted labyrinth to challenge their verdict.

Moroi

Moroi is a morbid fairytale unraveling within the walls of the Cosmic Engine. You wake up imprisoned, nameless, with no memory of how you arrived. Explore the winding corridors and encounter its strange cast of characters. Some will extend a hand, others bare their teeth, hungry for something deeper than blood. Somewhere buried beneath the machinery, the truth sits, waiting for you to find it…or for it to find you.

Steel Century Groove

Thousands of years ago, humanity built colossal war machines to stop the apocalypse. Now they just use them for dance battles. In Steel Century Groove, you'll assemble a squad of mecha dancers, challenge every rival you lock eyes with, compete for the championship trophy, and uncover the secrets of a world where everything moves to the drumbeat of steel feet.

Under the Island

Do you remember waking up early on Saturday mornings as a kid, just to play video games? Do you love the feeling of diving into unknown worlds, where a new adventure's waiting for you behind every bush, cave, and ravine? Yeah, of course you do! Scratch those itches as you embark in an epic adventure in Under the Island, a 2d Action RPG that celebrates the feeling of self-directed, open adventure that captures the childhood feelings of hoping to discover hidden secrets and corners of the world as you rummaged around in the backyard.

Creature Keeper

Welcome to Thera, a magical land filled with fifty fantastical Creatures to train and fight alongside in epic tactical combat. Embark on an adventure to restore balance and stop a sickness from bringing calamity to the world. You can't save Thera alone though – you'll need to form a team of unique Creatures to help you on your journey! To take on the Corruption, you'll have to level up your party, discover new skills and buffs, and learn all about Creatures through your battles and experiences. Befriend various Creatures like the adorable Amphibiole, the powerful Molectus, the gigantic Lutras, the jacked Swolfe, and the almighty Bep – it's up to you to build your team and power it up if you hope to overcome the challenges ahead!

CTHULOOT

CTHULOOT is a cooperative arcade game in which you explore strange places filled with treasures to collect. Cooperation, agility and cthonic chanting will be required to solve the mysteries that await you. But watch out for tentacles!

Phaze Zero

Phaze Zero is set in Flint Peak, a post-industrial harbor town in the middle of nowhere. It's 1994, and a relentless snowstorm looms on the horizon. To make matters worse, a mysterious illness is spreading rapidly, leaving most of the town's residents grotesquely twisted, with inhuman cancerous monsters crawling through its streets and alleys. Amidst the chaos, two survivors emerge: Mary, a determined reporter new to Flint Peak, and Guy, an injured engineer. With only their wits and whatever supplies they can scavenge, they must endure the night and uncover the horrifying truth before the break of dawn.

Post Trauma

In Post Trauma, players control Roman (voice acted by Togo Igawa), a tormented train conductor who awakes to find himself in a surreal dimension following a terrible panic attack. Faced with horrifying architecture and nightmarish abominations, Roman can choose to defend himself with an array of weapons or try to find the path of least resistance.

Void Martyrs

Void Martyrs is a grimdark survival horror roguelite about a nun in a space suit. You've been sent to space on a crusade to repel an invading biomechanical plague. Explore abandoned ships and giant space-cathedrals and find the resources you need to survive. Kill and be cursed, or stay pure and find other ways to stay alive. Make your way to the relic at the heart of each location, then hold-off plague-monster long enough to make it back to your ship. Craft new tools before heading to the next location. If you die a Saint, the Universal Church will just send another to recover your blessed remains and take up the cause. Set in a future where the race to the moon was won by the Church Space Program.

The Seance of Blake Manor

In The Séance of Blake Manor, players take on the role of Detective Declan Ward, and interview and interrogate an eclectic group of suspects to learn more about their motivations and investigate them to unearth hidden clues from their appearance. Players will have to record their details, make connections and cross-reference evidence to uncover the truth about Blake Manor and the whereabouts of Evelyn Deane. Will players be able to crack the case?

Sportal

Enter Sportal's world, each with its numerous movie-themed settings, and take down hordes of monstrous creatures using sporting equipment in ways that are definitely not safe for them. Whether it's spiked baseballs, explosive golf balls, lightning-infused hockey pucks or razor wire bowling balls, every piece of gear is a weapon waiting to be unleashed. And the further you progress, the more powerful upgrades you can collect to refine the monster-smashing arsenal. As players uncover the mystery of their surreal situation, they'll discover clues as to why a trip to the cinema turned into a portal-jumping, monster-fighting adventure. Unlock new weapons, outfits, and perks to face even tougher challenges as you attempt to fight your way back home—if you can survive the onslaught.

Earth From Another Sun

Command a totalitarian state in humanity's darkest hour in this base-building first-person shooter with roguelite elements. Build and manage your base and subjects, form your battalion, craft gear, explore space for resources, and lead your troops against the Urslan menace.

I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream

Based on the post-apocalyptic short story by renowned author Harlan Ellison, I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream plunges players deep within the center of the earth, where they play as each of the five survivors who have been trapped in the bowels of the insane AI AM for the past hundred and nine years. Fueled by his intense hatred for the human race, AM has spent the past century torturing and toying with each character as he sees fit, culminating in a final game: an appropriately meta adventure-style quest for each of them, teasing the prospect of freedom if they succeed.

Let Them Come: Onslaught

Brace yourself for a relentless alien assault in Let Them Come: Onslaught, where bullet heaven gameplay collides with the gritty spirit of retro sci-fi classics. Each run challenges you to create the perfect build from an arsenal of over-the-top weapons and explosive upgrades—shredding alien hordes in a display of retro-fueled chaos. If you're seeking a survivors-like experience with a vintage action movie vibe, set to the pulsing beat of a soundtrack by Cartridge 87, this game sets itself apart from the pack.

Look Mum No Computer

Set in the quirky, pixel-art world of Soldersworth, players join Sam and his Synthesizer sidekick, Kosmo, on a high-energy mission to fix rebellious devices from the inside. Using a mix of DIY-crafted weaponized synth modules, music-based attacks, and creative problem-solving, they must repair the chaos one electrifying beat at a time.

Cold Abyss: Director's Cut

Cold Abyss is a relaxing and atmospheric exploration game set on the bottom of the ocean. Your objective is simple: repair all broken network cables. The Director's Cut version features new levels, an expanded story, and a completely rebuilt movement system. Whether it's peace you're looking for or something else- The dark depths of the ocean are the perfect place to unwind after a long day.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragon – Secret Reunion Update

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons will be expanding its roster with two brand-new playable characters in a free DLC pack scheduled for release in April. This marks the first of several planned character updates, with an additional six new fighters to be added later this year.

How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine

In How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine, players will team up to track down a missing submarine, The Triumphant, that may hold the key to averting international conflict. With each player taking on a unique role, effective communication and problem-solving skills will be required to navigate a series of increasingly complex puzzles.

Pixelshire

Pixelshire promises never-ending customization in a beautifully detailed pixelated world. Embark on thrilling adventures and explore the vast continent of Arcadia—traverse enchanted landscapes, discover hidden treasures, cast your line for the perfect catch, mine for precious ore, and unleash your creativity by terraforming the world into the village of your dreams. With countless ways to shape the land and build your town, no two villages will ever be the same!

Chronocracy

Chronocracy is an exciting real-time strategy game where you'll lead a small civilization, developing its society and surviving on a whimsical flat earth disk. Lead your tribe, wisely allocate forces and resources to fend off neighboring attacks, uncover secrets hidden in time, and save your civilization from destruction.

Shadow of the Road

Shadow of the Road is a story-driven, turn-based RPG where feudal Japan meets magic and machine. Assemble your team from a diverse set of characters and test your skills against yōkai and steampunk contraptions. Carve your own path through an immersive story and change the fate of the Empire.

Paraside: Duality Unbound

In the wake of an apocalypse, lead Earth's remnants to combat extraplanar threats in a double-sided world of cosmic horror and desperate struggle. Explore unknown territories. Evolve your task force. Manipulate space and minds ingeniously to reignite hope in this new strategic RPG.

Beyond the Board

A single-player puzzle game that transforms traditional chess into a minimal, immersive journey. Every move is a step deeper into the world Beyond the Board, where shifting tiles and puzzles reveal the hidden fractures within the game's very foundations.

Beacon Patrol

Beacon Patrol is a cooperative and relaxing tile laying exploration game. You play as captains of the Coast Guard, navigating the coast of the North Sea to secure its beacon buoys, lighthouses and waterways. Work together with your friends and score points by creating the most complete map.

Decktamer

In Decktamer, you'll encounter creatures that have adapted to their strange environment: the abyss. Rumor has it that anyone brave enough to reach the bottom of the giant crater will find great fortune. But watch out, as you dive deeper, the creatures only get more and more bizarre and dangerous…

Forgotten Fragments

Test your skills in this puzzle-platformer game: Help Enid, Ryder, and Dayen recover the Forgotten Fragments in this beautiful pixel art adventure. Hundreds of hand-crafted levels split between the single-player and co-op campaigns!

Berserk B.I.T.S

Berserk B.I.T.S is an idle-rpg, auto-battler, chip-collecting game that runs on your desktop. Let your B.I.T do battle and collect items. Collect, Customize and Level up to take down intense Virus bosses as you unravel the mysterious behind the attacks on the Net.

The Legend of Baboo

Inspired by fables passed down through generations, The Legend of Baboo takes players on a harrowing quest to save a boy's family from the mystical forces of an ancient evil. Throughout the journey, play as both young protagonist Sepehr and his loveable dog, Baboo, harnessing the power of their bond to save the people and place they love most.

A Corgi's Cozy Hike

Em-bark on a therapeutic adventure around a peaceful island. Use Corgi Butt Power to climb and soar your way to tasty treats and cozy nap spots. Relax and savor this bite-sized, open-world experience while 10% of your purchase is donated to animal shelters.

Hirogami

Explore a beautiful origami world as Hiro, a fan-wielding master of the art of 'folding'. Embark on a mystical journey to save your fragile home from deadly digital invaders. Take on animal forms to traverse the landscape, solve puzzles, overcome enemies, and save the realm.

Castlebound

Castlebound is a thrilling roguelike action game where you and your allies must defend a walking castle while battling relentless waves of monstrous foes. Join Lenora, a skilled archer, and her wise grandfather Vargus as they awaken an ancient structure that transforms into a living fortress. Guided by the enigmatic Coronya, they must gather powerful warriors to fight the malevolent forces threatening the realm.

Demon Tides

Navigate the open seas and explore each distant structure, uncovering every hidden nook and cranny with your diverse, expressive move-set. Beat challenges or find hidden chests to collect talismans along the way that modify and even expand your abilities or switch up your drip with a plethora of discoverable outfits! And never forget, you're not alone in this journey! Compete with other players for speedrunning times by challenging their ghosts or tag a wall and share your message in the form of graffiti with the entire world! Are you ready to conquer this kingdom and expose all of its mysterious secrets? Or will Beebz be crushed by what awaits her… Only one way to find out!

Once Upon a Puppet

Take part in a magical tale that combines classic platforming with puppet-inspired gameplay, in a captivating story of friendship, self-discovery, and redemption. Wear the glove of Nieve, a Stagehand exiled to the Understage, and wield control over Drev's strings, a Puppet magically bound to her. As they journey to return to the Frontstage above, they will retell forgotten stories, uncover shadowy secrets, and learn their fate is interwoven with the kingdom of theater itself.

Shotgun Cop Man

In Shotgun Cop Man you'll be taking on the role of the titular Shotgun Cop Man with one mission in mind – enter hell and ARREST SATAN. This is a precision platformer where your weapons are your wings. Shotgun Cop Man's boomstick and pistol (and other devastating weapons procured on-site) aren't just used for slaying demons, but traversing the depths of Hell as well. Your diabolical arsenal lets you jump, launch and propel yourself through the game's challenging, chaotic levels – dodging enemies, leaping gaps and scaling walls.

Vessels of Decay

Vessels of Decay is a post-apocalyptic action-adventure following the story of Freja and Mud. In this retro-inspired tale, you'll confront creatures of Scandinavian myth and folklore and explore the ruins of the civilization they inhabit.

Stunt Xpress

Become a delivery van driver. The best in the world. Take part in internationally renowned delivery van driving championships. Shoot your parcels (on time) into customer's homes like a marksman while performing gravity-defying stunts and being chased by god knows what.

Fresh Tracks

Taking place in a mythical Nordic setting, Fresh Tracks invites players to strap on their skis for a non-stop music-driven adventure. As the protagonist, Skaii, players begin their journey gliding through a beautiful snow-covered forest to the beat of an ethereal pop soundtrack, an Aurora shimmering overhead. Soon, however, the path diverges, and players must fight, jump, and dodge increasing obstacles and menacing minions as they delve deeper into the darkness that has befallen the land of Norwyn. As Skaii conquers each new trail, players unlock new abilities, new divine companions, and 19+ tracks of irresistible original music.

Bambas!

Remember when the streets were your playground, where every curb, puddle, or sidewalk became part of an epic mission? Bambas! brings that magic back, offering a sandbox game that lets you relive those carefree adventures with its innovative control system. Explore a vibrant Mediterranean coastal city bursting with detail, where creativity knows no bounds and exploration is your ticket to endless fun. Use the controller's sticks and triggers to move each sneaker independently, mimicking the motion of your own feet. Walking forward isn't enough—navigate crosswalks, kick cans, balance on curbs, and pull off impossible jumps as you tackle hundreds of challenges and unlock a treasure trove of customisable sneakers.

Ratatan

Ratatan is a rhythm roguelike action game that combines rhythm games and side-scrolling action, with online co-op gameplay supporting up to 4 players. An intense battle unfolds with over 100 characters fighting in a massive melee. Let's defeat the enemies together!

Scaravan 66

In Scaravan 66, each run brings a chance for Lucky and her trusty shotgun to claw her way to freedom, but only if she can survive the relentless ride to the end of the road. During the journey along the treacherous terrain of Route 66, utilizing pit stops could mean the difference between life and death. Think strategically as you manage pit stops and forge alliances with eccentric Road Reapers along the way to score new perks, abilities, and skills for the fight ahead. Head to the Junkyard between runs to purchase permanent upgrades to soup up your sweet ride and keep your head on a swivel as the members of the Devil's army will return and remember Lucky as they are hell-bent on getting revenge!

ShantyTown

In ShantyTown, you'll unleash your creativity as you build unique, unconventional spaces across a vibrant fictional city. Construct a floating tea shop at a ferry terminal, design a bustling nightlife district inside a transit pipeline, or craft a serene mountaintop temple bathhouse, each location is a fresh canvas for your imagination! Once your masterpiece is complete, snap a scenic shot and add it to your growing dossier before moving on to your next build. Every location gives you a carefully curated set of objects and a limited space to work with. Stack, arrange, and strategize to create dense, eye-catching dioramas that bring the city to life. There are no strict win-or-lose conditions, just pure creativity! But if you like a little guidance, optional objectives will help shape your vision.

