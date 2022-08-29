Back 4 Blood: Children Of The Worm DLC Releases Launch Trailer

WB Games and Turtle Rock Studios released a new launch trailer for Back 4 Blood – Expansion 2: Children of the Worm ahead of its release. The expansion is set to be released tomorrow, August 30th, and with it will come a slew of new content, including a brand new character, new skins, new enemies, new weapons, and a new campaign story for you to delve into. The video, which you can check out below, shows off more of what you can expect in that story as you come across more of the cultists and some of their plans, as well as more info about the new character "Prophet" Dan and what he brings to the table. Enjoy!

Ready for a new Act? Children of the Worm has 6 brand-new chapters along with a new Cleaner, 8 exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards. Recent reports describe an alarming rise of attacks on survivors along the coast of the Kanowa River. While the motivation of attacks remain unknown, these disturbing events share a common thread–assailants ambush unsuspecting groups, dragging away some victims and brutally butchering the rest. To help combat this unknown adversary is new arrival "Prophet" Dan. He's an Irish, gun-toting, self-proclaimed preacher of the end times, whose mission is to save his flock that was taken by this new enemy. Back 4 Blood – Expansion 2: Children of the Worm will feature a brand-new Act that puts players into an epic showdown with a fierce new enemy threat. To help combat this unknown adversary, the expansion will introduce "Prophet" Dan, a gun toting, self-proclaimed preacher of the end times, who joins the growing list of playable Cleaners in their effort to save humanity. Children of the Worm will also include eight exclusive character skins and 12 exclusive weapon skins, along with new weapons, accessories, and cards.