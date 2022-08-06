Back 4 Blood DLC Expansion 2 Will Arrive At The End of August

WB Games and Turtle Rock Studios revealed they Back 4 Blood will receive its DLC Expansion 2 at the end of this month. The game has been a bit slow going to release new content since it was launched, but we can't really fault the team for that, as they're more focused on making sure we get good content and not just an overabundance of content that will eventually break the game. The latest DLC pack will be called Children Of The Worm, and with it comes eight exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, a couple of new weapons, a few accessories, and cards. The DLC will also add in a new campaign for the main storyline, which they're simply calling "Act 5". Here's the official rundown from the team.

Children of the Worm will feature a brand-new story campaign that puts players into an epic showdown with a fierce new enemy threat. To help combat this unknown adversary, the expansion will introduce "Prophet" Dan, a gun toting, self-proclaimed preacher of the end times, who joins the growing list of playable Cleaners in their effort to save humanity. Children of the Worm will also include eight exclusive character skins and 12 exclusive weapon skins, along with new weapons, accessories, and cards.

Shockingly, they did not release a trailer for this one, so beyond the infographic they released this week, we have no clue what any of the new Back 4 Blood storyline will look like. It'll probably change as we get closer; if the timetable to previous video releases holds up, we'll probably get a 90-second trailer 3-5 days before it officially drops on August 30th, 2022. Hopefully, it will also come with some details of what's to come. Or at least some mention of what the team has planned for the game over the rest of 2022 as we're unsure what's left to be released.