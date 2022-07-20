Final Fantasy Origin Launched Trial Of The Dragon King Expansion

Square Enix has launched a brand new expansion for Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin called Trial Of The Dragon King. Developed by both Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo, this latest addition to the game takes place after the main storyline, throwing you directly into the arms of the legendary Bahamut as you will continue your adventure through what is essentially the darker side of the franchise. We have more info ont he expansion for you below as well as the latest trailer showing off what you'll encounter along the way as this is available for the game now.

Trials of the Dragon King tells an original story that takes place after the events of the main game, when Jack and his friends visit an island in the Cardian Archipelago to investigate the sudden appearance of Bahamut and to determine whether it is a friend or foe. Players eager to continue their adventures alongside Jack, Ash and Jed can look forward to the release of two additional chapters in the future entitled "Wanderer of the Rift" and "Different Future." Players can access each of the expansions through the game's Season Pass, which is included in the Digital Deluxe Edition. The Season Pass can be purchased individually for $24.99 and is also included in the Digital Deluxe Upgrade for $30. New Missions – After clearing the main storyline, players can dive into new missions and experience an original story featuring the Dragon King Bahamut.

