Bad Dream: Coma Will Be Released On Xbox Consoles On April 20th

Ultimate Games has revealed today that Xbox players will get a chance to play Bad Dream: Coma as it will be released to them on April 20th. The game has previously been released for both the Nintendo Switch and PC, receiving rave reviews and earning some top ratings from players for its special brand of point-and-click horror meshed with uneasiness from the story, all developed by Poland-based studio Desert Fox. Now Xbox owners will be able to delve into the horror for themselves as the game will be released this Tuesday as a digital download.

"Bad Dream: Coma is one of the most intriguing and unconventional horrors of recent years, which will now become available on Microsoft consoles. In addition to the unique dreamy atmosphere, the players will also get to experience an extensive, non-linear story, which will allow them to always discover something new upon repeated playthroughs. Bad Dream: Coma is a very unique creation and one could say that it's a must play for fans of horror and dark atmosphere," said Rafał Jelonek, COO at Ultimate Games S.A.

In Bad Dream: Coma players can count on, among others, a minimalistic graphics style and an original soundtrack. The reality of nightmares is deepened by the surreal, very disturbing atmosphere. Choices play a key role in the game, because in a Desert Fox game even the smallest decision can have a direct impact on the development of the story. Visit the place known from the previous chapters of the Bad Dream Series. Encounter well-known creatures in their new form, or find a way to erase them from your memory and turn this dream to the peaceful nap.