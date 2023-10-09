Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bahnsen Knights, Chorus Worldwide Games, LCB Game Studio

Bahnsen Knights Confirmed For Release Mid-December

Chorus Worldwide Games has revealed Bahnsen Knights is coming this December, bringing the third pulp '80s video game from the company.

Indie game developer LCB Game Studio and publisher Chorus Worldwide Games confirmed Bahnsen Knights has a new release date set for mid-December. The game released a free demo today for Steam Next Fest, and along with it came the news that the game has been pushed back from its original October 26 release date. Now, we'll see the latest of the '80s pulp video games come out on December 14, 2023, for PC and all three major consoles. Int he meantime, you can try the demo from October 9-16 and enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom.

"As the two-man team picks back up work in an attempt to return to a sense of normalcy, they are putting the finishing touches on the third title in this trilogy of tales inspired by 1950s pulp fiction and 80s home computer graphics. A new demo is available now on Steam for PC and Mac as part of the October Steam Next Fest, featuring the first two chapters of the game. Explore a corrupt county laden with life-threatening tornadoes and a dark, twisted cult convinced the devil's sending these massive storms to rip through lives and landscapes. Gain the trust of the locals as Boulder, an undercover detective investigating the disappearance of his past partner and old friend, Cupra. Steer the narrative in multiple directions by making heavy, life-altering decisions."

"Follow cult leader Toni, former car salesman and head of the Bahnsen Knights, into dangerous territory: the worldviews of dark, deranged men. Navigate around a deadly fleet of 1983 Ford Sierras, investigate local watering holes like Danny's Bar, and discover what exactly these "route exorcisms" are that everyone keeps talking about. Play minigames like solitaire and find out why the cult has Lou Hill, the paranormal investigator also in Mothmen 1966 and Varney Lake, in the trunk of one of their cars."

