CORSAIR Reveals Enchanted Quest Collection Gear

CORSAIR revealed a number of new colorful items this week with the new Enchanted Quest Collection of gaming gear. The company has released a new set of items that will add a splash of color to your setup as they have made three different versions of the K64 TKL Mini and the HS80 RGB Wireless, as you can choose between blue, pink, and purple. Each one of them offers the same kind of performance as their standard versions, just with some new color options. We have more info on the new collection for you down below from the company's own announcement, as the keyboards are going for $130 and the headsets are being sold for $160 via their website.

"Enchanted Quest K65 RGB MINI keyboards' four bright, beautiful color gradients transport you to worlds of swords, sorcery, and epic loot. Choose your theme from the enticing Pink Elixir, the atmospheric Ethereal Blue, the mysterious Purple Rune, or the painterly Pastel Twilight. All four varieties come with an exclusive custom ESC keycap with a unique icon that fits each Enchanted Quest theme, for an extra touch of personality and detail on your keyboard. Three new variants of the white HS80 RGB WIRELESS gaming headset join the Enchanted Quest keyboard lineup, with corresponding color accents to match. Available in your choice of Ethereal Blue, Purple Rune, or Pink Elixir, these headsets liven up your look with colorized ear pads and headband, complementing your adventurous style while delivering top-notch audio."

"The Enchanted Quest Collection will be available only for a limited time, making them the ideal collector's items for those who want to achieve 100% completion in CORSAIR gaming gear. Your quest for more CORSAIR COLLECTIONS launches continues in the coming months, featuring a fresh new theme and peripherals such as keyboards, mouse pads, and more with each new release."

"The CORSAIR Enchanted Quest K65 RGB MINI keyboards are available exclusively from the CORSAIR webstore, and the HS80 RGB WIRELESS headsets are available exclusively from the CORSAIR webstore in North America. For up-to-date availability information, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative. The CORSAIR Enchanted Quest K65 RGB MINI keyboards and HS80 RGB WIRELESS headsets are backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network."