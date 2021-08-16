Baiken Will Join Samurai Shodown As The Next DLC Character

The latest character to be added to Samurai Shodown has been revealed as we're getting Baiken from the Guilty Gear series. Specifically, you're getting the version of the character from Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, as she will be the fourth character added to the Season Pass 3. The news came down during EVO 2021 with a small trailer showing off the character in action as she slices her way through the roster. Here's a little more info on the character as theyprovided an official bio for her.

From faraway lands travels this vengeful warrior. Along with her left eye and right arm, Baiken had lost everything when she was only a child. Now, shaped by that harrowing experience, she dedicates her life in tracking down the one responsible for everything—That Man. No land is too far, and no warrior is strong enough to stand in her way. With an unwavering blade and peerless sight, Baiken swears to track and cut down That Man.

While its cool to see her added to the game, it seems like online reaction is a bit mixed. A lot of people were hoping the series would dive back into their own roster and pull out a character from its past rather than having another crossover event. To the fans' credit, there are plenty of leftover characters from the franchise's history to pull out of the closet and give a new breathe of life to in this current title, but we can also understand the desire to get more eyes on their game with characters from other IP's. Enjoy the trailer below as Baiken will officially be up for sale in the DLC on August 19th, or you can simply buy the Season Pass 3 and get her along with Cham Cham, Hibiki Takane, and Shiro Tokisada Amakusa.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 【EU】BAIKEN｜SAMURAI SHODOWN × GUILTY GEAR –DLC Character (https://youtu.be/e7hM2Et_Wlo)