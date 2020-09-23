Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access Gets Pushed Back One Week

Larian Studios revealed today that they will be pushing back the Early Access for Baldur's Gate 3 back a week to October 6th, 2020. No reason was given for the decision, we're guessing more logistical to get things properly set up and take care of minor issues before launching. To tide you over, the team put together a new video about the game to check out. This one specifically deals with romance and companionship within the game as you will be in charge of your own love life and other aspects dealing with the people you meet and the party you take on. You can check out the video below along with a little bit of an introduction to it from the developers.

The decisions you make in dialogue, and also in combat or exploring the world, have consequences in both the long and short-term, shaping your unique story. The same is true for your party. Each of your companions has their own personality, goals and motivations. Bound by the shared problem of an Illithid tadpole buried in their head, they will join your party, but you'll all have to put your differences aside if you want to survive. The exact relationship you have with your companions, already marred by differences, will be shaped by who you are, what you do, who you side with, and what you say in conversation with them.

The sum of a character is determined by many factors, and continues to be shaped by your actions and reactions to the world, as well as the party you journey with. Frictions may test the party's resolve, and romances might test the party dynamic. Not only will characters have opinions about you, but also about each other, plus other factions in the game. Will you pursue love with one companion to the detriment of another? Or will you side with a faction a companion detests, putting feelings to the side to achieve your strategic goals? As with life, many decisions will have to be made, not all of them easy, and not every outcome obvious.

After a long day's journey, you will end the day at your camp. Though you can interact with your companions at any time in the world, it's at the camp where a lot of the most intimate thoughts and feelings come into play. It's where the party lays down their weapons and talks at their most vulnerable, all through cinematic dialogues. Through a mix of systems design, narrative writing, and cinematics, Larian is aiming to create three-dimensional relationships that feel as authentic as possible.