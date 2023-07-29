Posted in: Baldur's Gate 3, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Larian Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Baldur's Gate, d&d

Baldur's Gate 3 Releases Third Villain Video Revealing Orin The Red

Check out the latest video for Baldur's Gate 3, as the team have revealed the third villain in the D&D video game: Orin The Red.

Larian Studios released a new video this week for Baldur's Gate 3, showing off the third villain you'll run into with the introduction of Orin The Red. The third of the trinity of villains who are working against you in the latest D&D video game, this shapeshifter has a few devious plans at play that will keep you looking over your shoulder. Enjoy the trailer and additional info from the devs below, as the game is still set to be released on PC on August 3rd, and on consoles September 6th.

Orin the Red. A practitioner in the art of inflicting pain and a grandmaster of murder, Orin has killed for many years but has yet to be caught, thanks in part to her shapeshifting abilities, which enable her to take the form of anyone – perhaps even someone in your camp. Orin the Red is voiced by the incredible Maggie Robertson, known to many as the voice of Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village) and Skjóthendi the Unerring (God of War Ragnarök). As Orin, Maggie Robertson joins General Ketheric Thorm (J.K. Simmons) and Lord Enver Gortash (Jason Isaacs) to complete the "unholy triumvirate" of villains in Baldur's Gate 3.

"Orin is, affectionately, unhinged," said Robertson. "You don't know when she's going to pop up; you don't know in what form she's going to be; she's incredibly tricksy. To be considered even in the same realm, much less share scenes with J.K. Simmons and Jason Isaacs… was such an honor, and it was so inspiring and exciting to see their work in this game and experience how our characters come together in the scenes we share to create this unholy, evil triumvirate."

"Gather your party, and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power in Baldur's Gate 3. Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a Mind Flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil. From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons. Choose from a wide selection of D&D races and classes, or play as an origin character with a hand-crafted background. Adventure, loot, battle and romance as you journey through the Forgotten Realms and beyond. Play alone, and select your companions carefully, or as a party of up to four in multiplayer."

