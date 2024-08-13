Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Band Of Crusaders, Virtual Alchemy

Band Of Crusaders Announced With Official Reveal Trailer

Virtual Alchemy revealed their latest game this morning as they showed off the first trailer for their RTS-RPG, Band Of Crusaders

Game combines real-time strategy and RPG elements set in medieval Europe, fighting dark forces.

Features deep tactical combat with a range of medieval warriors and demons, offering emergent storytelling.

Artistic design blends accurate medieval gear with demonic creatures from biblical descriptions and folklore.

Indie game developer and publisher Virtual Alchemy revealed their latest game in the works this morning with a new trailer for Band Of Crusaders. The game is a real-time strategy title with RPG elements included, as you'll fight in the middle of medieval Europe. The trailer gives a bit of a preview of things to come as they show off some of the mechanics and combat, going across the land and engaging in battles against dark forces who are trying to cover the land in blood. We have more details about the game below from the team, along with a few quotes, as we now wait to learn when they will release it on PC via Steam.

Band of Crusaders

Band of Crusaders offers deep tactical combat between your party of medieval warriors and demons pulled straight from hell's mythologies. The gameplay provides emergent storytelling that foregrounds player agency, while a breadth of weapons and skill progression place knights, spearmen, archers, shield wardens, and artificers in your hands as the crusaders' Grandmaster. Defeat bandits, eldritch cults, and the shambling devils they've summoned to our shores as chaos takes the duchies and principalities of historically authentic 1350's A.D. medieval Europe.

"Band of Crusaders is about a company of warriors you will raise from peasants to heroes against the forces of chaos. The Knights Templar are gone, and Archdemons are at the door, threatening the already fragile peace that European smallfolk have come to cherish," says studio CEO Dominik Sypnicki.

"Our artistic approach to Band of Crusaders merges historically authentic representations of medieval tools, armor, and weaponry, with demonic creatures inspired by biblical descriptions and European folklore," shares Art Director Kamil Mickiewicz. "We wanted to see what the world of The Witcher would look like if you removed all the Witchers."

