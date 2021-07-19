Bandai Namco Announces New Active Life Outdoor Challenge

Bandai Namco is inviting you to get back to being active as they have announced a brand new version of Active Life Outdoor Challenge! As you may recall, the company released this title once before under the same name for the Nintendo Wii, using the controller to get you to play minigames that gave you a bit of a workout. Basically they were making something different to titles like Wii Fit. Now the series has returned with new games using the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con system with the special workout straps to get you active once more. We got mroe details for you below as the game will drop onto the Switch on September 3rd.

Featuring 16 games in total with activities ranging from river rafting to log jumping, Active Life Outdoor Challenge provides a fun fitness experience great for players of all skill levels to enjoy together. Players can expect to work up a sweat with the game's simple, yet unique controls, which feature a pack-in Leg Strap that uses the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con to measure players' movements. Active Life Outdoor Challenge detects a wide variety of players' activities, including running, jumping, squatting and stomping, through the left Joy-Con, which is inserted into the Leg Strap and worn on the left leg. The player will also hold the right Joy-Con in their right hand to measure the arm's accompanying movements.

Active Life Outdoor Challenge comes with two Leg Straps, and those with two sets of Joy-Cons can enjoy competitive and cooperative minigames with their families and friends in Multiplayer mode. Each minigame lasts between one to three minutes, and with the vibrant and colorful animations, players can bring the outdoors inside for an engaging and active gameplay experience.

"Active Life Outdoor Challenge consists of a unique, heart-pumping set of minigames, making it the perfect customizable workout for families of all ages," said Summer Nguyen, Associate Brand Manager at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "Players can expect an immersive workout experience by turning in-game movements into real-world exercises which are a fun, safe, and easy way to stay active and moving!"