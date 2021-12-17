The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 28

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

What an absolutely beautiful card! This Espeon VMAX Alternate Art shows the Psychic-type Eeveelution taking a cat nap on a house in its huge Dynamax form. This card was initially a bit of a mystery during the launch of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. That set was based on the Japanese sets Eevee Heroes, Sky Stream, and Towering Perfection and as such included all of the standard Eeveelution VMAXes from Eevee Heroes. The Espeon VMAX Alternate Art was given to Japanese audiences as an Eevee Heroes promo card, so I remember being quite surprised that it didn't make it into the English-language Evolving Skies. Now, though, we know why. Fusion Strike is a bit of a mixed set, combining the Japanese set Fusion Arts with promos and cut cards from other sets. All of those cut Alternate Art promos, such as the Celebi V Alt and Sandacona V Alt from the Japanese equivalent sets of Chilling Reign, give Fusion Strike its big hits.

This card has actually gone on to unseat Mew VMAX Alternate Art as the biggest hit in the set with the current highest market value.

