Bandai Namco Announces Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle

As part of the game's 40th Anniversary, Bandai Namco revealed a new Pac-Man title today with Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle. Developed by Heavy Iron Studios, the game is officially launching on Stadia as it uses Google's cloud gaming platform to create the largest multiplayer Pac-Man game ever developed with 64 players. Yes, that's right, 54-player Pac-Man! The games are spread across an interconnected grid of PAC-MAN mazes where you'll need to outwit and outlast the other 63 people on the board in what is essentially a battle royale version of the classic arcade title. What's more, because it is on Stadia, the game can be played every way Stadia can through PC, laptops, tablets, phones, and on a TV. The game will also have new powerups and a spectator mode to make things a little more interesting. You can play a free demo of the game right now until October 27th by clicking here, as the game will officially launch on November 17th for $20.

Prove your mettle in the world's biggest multiplayer Pac-Man experience! Play in 64-player matches and show everyone who's the leader of the Pac! Invade other players' mazes, eat their dots and power ups – even other players! – and dominate the ranks! But watch out: viewers can vote on power-ups that can cause you – or your opponents! – to stumble on the field and be eliminated from battle! Go head-to-head in the biggest multiplayer Pac-Man maze to date! Invade, defend, and rack up high scores across a field of 64 interconnected mazes and prove you're the best Pac-Man of them all.

New moves and game mechanics freshen up a favorite. Take advantage of brand-new power-ups, spy on neighboring boards, and much more!

Be part of the game, even if you're not playing! Spectator interactivity means even viewers are part of all the thrilling action!

Customize your Pac-Man and your home maze with fun skins to show off unique looks!

Play the most exciting Pac-Man ever anywhere you are. Compete to be the last Pac-Man standing from the comfort of your living room through your Chromecast, at your desk on your Chrome browser, or on the go on your Stadia-compatible mobile device. You have what it takes to play!