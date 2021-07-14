Bandai Namco Announces Super Robot Wars 30 For PC

Bandai Namco has revealed a brand new experience for robot fans everywhere with the announcement of Super Robot Wars 30. This is basically the dream game for fans of multiple franchises as they have added characters and robots from a multitude of IP's in one title. The complete set, in case you're wondering, includes Super Electromagnetic Robot Combattler V, Mobile Suit Gundam, Mobile Suit Z Gundam, Z-MSV, Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack, M-MSV, Mobile Suit V Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative), Heavy Metal L-Gaim, The Brave Police J-Decker, The King of Braves GaoGaiGar FINAL, The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification, Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection, Getter Robo Armageddon, Mazinger Z: Infinity, Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM), Magic Knight Rayearth, Gun X Sword, Majestic Prince, Knight's & Magic, and SSSS.GRIDMAN.

The game will be released on Steam on October 27th, 2021. For now, you can enjoy the trailer below along with the small amount of info released about it as we wait to see actual gameplay that isn't introductions.

Celebrating the videogame series' 30th anniversary, Super Robot Wars 30 invites players to take control of a variety of their favorite giant robots and pilots to battle mutual enemies. Super Robot Wars 30 is a tactical RPG that brings an assortment of robot anime series together to battle for the future of a unique cross-over universe. Featuring 22 iconic anime series, players can command and upgrade their favorite machines and pilots before taking them into battle. Additionally, Super Robot Wars 30 will debut five additional anime which were never included in prior chapters of the videogame series, including The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman, The Brave Police J-Decker, Majestic Prince Knight's & Magic, Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM), and SSSS.GRIDMAN. In addition, the game will featuring a new gameplay system titled 'Tactical・Area・Select', 'AUTO Battle' which will provide an easier playthrough for those who want to focus on and enjoy the high-quality graphics and powerful cut-in animations during battle. With a plethora of classic and modern super robot anime series mechs to control and an immersive crossover storyline, Super Robot Wars 30 is set to provide a captivating experience for anime and super robot fans alike.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SUPER ROBOT WARS 30 | First Look Trailer (https://youtu.be/s6EgAeVGDKw)