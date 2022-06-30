Bandai Namco Releases New Dev Diary For One Piece Odyssey

Bandai Namco has released a brand new video for their upcoming game One Piece Odyssey as we get a better look with a developer diary. This video gives you about 11 minutes of content, a mix of what you saw earlier this month when the game was officially revealed, and some new elements that haven't been seen yet. All narrated by a couple of developers who have an integral part of the game's progress. We have more details of the diary below along with the diary itself. Enjoy the video as we're still waiting on a proper release date.

In the developer diary, One Piece Odyssey producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki and composer Motoi Sakuraba are joined by Ken Takano, editor-in-chief for One Piece at Weekly Shonen Jump as they go over how Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. works with ILCA Inc. as the game's developers, Eiichiro Oda's involvement, and how the game's score was created. Fans can also see first looks at game play systems in One Piece Odyssey' including combat and special features such as "Dramatic Scenes" and "Scramble Area Battle." One Piece Odyssey transports the Straw Hats to a mysterious new island where they embark on quests and fight powerful enemies and massive bosses in exciting turn-based battles. In the game, players take on the role of nine of their favorite pirates, playing as Monkey. D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Franky, Sanji, Usopp, Nico Robin, Tony Tony. Chopper, and Brook.

One Piece Odyssey is an RPG project fi lled with the unique elements of adventure from One Piece that has been highly desired by fans. This project has been in the works for many years so that fans can truly touch the world of One Piece and now is ready to be unveiled! Join this brand-new RPG featuring new character and monster designs produced by Eiichiro Oda, the author of One Piece. The game is also complemented by the beautiful music of Motoi Sakuraba, a composer well known for his various contributions to video games such as the Dark Souls and Tales Of series. A broken Thousand Sunny… Scattered crew members… Luffy's missing straw hat… During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey fi lled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!