Bandai Namco Releases The Scarlet Nexus Trailer At Gamescom 2020

During Gamescom 2020's Opening Night Live, Bandai Namco dropped a new trailer for their upcoming game Scarlet Nexus. The trailer itself looks pretty amazing as they show off more gameplay from the title than we've seen so far. As you and a band of teammates with extraordinary abilities go around and take out monsters that look like they are deformed creations of the world around you. Did we mention the world around you looks like it's in a post-apocalypse? It's you and your team versus the world to keep humanity alive? Enjoy the trailer below along with a new set of screenshots as we wait to learn when the game will be released.

In the far distant future, a psionic hormone has been discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers, and changing the world as we know it. As humanity enters this new era, deranged mutants known as Others begin to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Impervious to conventional weapons, those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psychics, are our only chance to fight the onslaught from above and preserve humanity. Since that fateful day, psychics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force, humanity's last line of defense. Take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities. The new trailer highlights the various forms of psychic abilities players can expect from Yuito and members of the Other Suppression Force. New character art introduces these OSF members: Hanabi, Nagi, Fubuki, and Kasane.