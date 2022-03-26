Bandai Namco Reveals Pac-Man Virtual Challenge: Level Up 2022 Dates

Bandai Namco released new information and dates for their upcoming Pac-Man Virtual Challenge: Level Up 2022 event. This will be a global race that will be sponsored by their partner Giants Enterprises, which if you're not aware of the company, is the development and entrepreneurial arm of the MLB team, San Francisco Giants. In this race, you will be speeding your way through three uniquely designed levels by walking, jogging, or running on your own time, anywhere in the world.

This can be out in a park, on a racetrack, through city streets, in office buildings, even on a treadmill at the gym or at home. It will be up to you to tackle the challenge and conquer all three levels in order to unlock the final Bonus level. Not to mention earn some fun little collectibles along the way including a finisher's medal, and collectible baseball pennant, and a commemorative race bib. You can read more about it below and register to take part in it here.

Presented by Alaska Airlines, this unique partnership aims to inspire individuals and families from all backgrounds to participate in fitness and lifestyle events. Starting today, individuals can sign up to be a part of the Pac-Man Virtual Challenge: Level Up 2022 and race their way through three unique levels by walking, jogging, or running anytime and anywhere in the world. All registrants will receive a Pac-Man Virtual Challenge Race Kit including a finisher's medal, collectible baseball pennant, and commemorative race bib to celebrate their accomplishments. Registrants will be tasked to complete 1, 2, or all 3 levels of the challenge, and participants who complete all levels will unlock a final BONUS level. We encourage participants to devote more time to running outside (or on their treadmill at home) for a healthy and balanced lifestyle and support them to do their best Pac-Man impression by walking, jogging, or running on their own time, anywhere in the world.