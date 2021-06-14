Pokémon TCG V-Union Will See Four Cards Combine To Make One

The Japanese wing of the Pokémon TCG has given collectors the first look at a new mechanic and card type that will change the game both for competitive players and collectors. These V-UNION cards which will soon be released will see four different cards combine to make a single playable card.

This isn't the first time that the Pokémon TCG has seen cards connect this way. Pokémon LEGEND cards first appeared in HeartGold & SoulSilver and had two cards connect. Some LEGEND cards connected to form one Pokémon, while others featured two different species that would connect to form a team. It remains to be seen if V-UNIONs will exclusively show solo Pokémon or if they will ever re-introduce a Tag Team-type mechanic.

This first round of V-UNIONs is shrouded in some level of mystery. We do know that the ones above will be released in Japan as a promo set, so you will be able to ensure you have the fully built card with a single purchase. There is no word yet on how this will show up in English-language sets, and we're likely a while off from finding out the Pokémon TCG just announced August 2021's set as Evolving Skies, which will not have this mechanic, last week.

What also remains to be seen is how these will be incorporated into main sets. This may become quite difficult for collectors, especially if there are going to be Full Art or Secret Rare variants of these cards in sets. Personally, I think the best bet would be if we see these show up either in promo packs or if they are able to be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot like Shinies or Amazing Rares. For now, though, all we can do is speculate, but Bleeding Cool will be here to report when the news of how this will be adapted to English comes out.