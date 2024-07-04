Posted in: Bandai Namco, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVO 2024, Tekken World Tour

Bandai Namco Reveals Plans For Evo 2024 Appearance

Bandai Namco revealed some of their plans for Evo 2024 this week, as the company will be in attendance for the esports tournament.

Article Summary Bandai Namco to show off Tekken 8 at Evo 2024 with tournaments and live panels.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero demo available for the first time at Evo 2024.

Tekken World Tour at Evo 2024 features Master+ tournaments and co-stream with Chipotle.

Unreal Engine brings new-gen visuals to Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi sequel.

Bandai Namco has revealed some of what they have planned later this month for EVo 2024, as they will be in attendance. Aside from the obvious presence with Tekken World Tour, players will be able to try out an advanced demo of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, which will probably be the version we played during Summer Game Fest this year. We have the full rundown from the team of what they have planned, but we're also assuming there will be a reveal or two for characters in a couple of games, and don't be too surprised if we get an announcement or two.

Bandai Namco at Evo 2024

The fight to become the first-ever Tekken 8 King of Iron Fist enters its biggest arena yet with Tekken World Tour competitions at EVO. The Tekken team is also planning exciting activities, including livestreamed panels giving insight to what's ahead for the acclaimed sequel in the legendary fighting game franchise. The upcoming anime brawler Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is making a different kind of debut, bringing the first consumer hands-on demo to the show. EVO 2024 takes place July 19-21, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Tekken's pro circuit hits its biggest US stop at EVO 2024. Tekken World Tour brings together the world's best players to compete, and EVO will be the place to see some 'good-ass Tekken' as fighters vie for points to earn their spot to compete for a one-of-a-kind title – the first to be crowned as champion in Tekken 8. EVO will feature Tekken World Tour Master+ tournaments where players can earn maximum points for leaderboard rankings and the right to compete in the finals. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. will reveal more details about the Tekken Worls Tour 2024 Finals soon. Tekken 8 will feature large on the show floor, with demos that include newly released characters at the Bandai Namco booth for the duration of EVO as well as a special livestream and stage events on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20. Tekken fans can also look forward to activities related to a partnership with Chipotle, which will join Bandai Namco for a sponsored co-stream on Friday.

Bandai Namco has a different kind of treat at EVO for anime brawler fans. While not there for competition, attendees will be among the first in the world to get hands-on with a demo of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Developed by Spike Chunsoft and harnessing the power of Unreal Engine, the upcoming game is the first sequel in 15 years for Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi, the series that set the standard for arena brawlers. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero promises lightning-paced combat, large destructible environments, and stunning visuals powered by new-gen platforms to deliver a true-to-the-anime experience. In the game, players can choose from a massive roster of characters and relive their favorite battles from across the Dragon Ball universe.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!