Bandai Namco Reveals The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me

Bandai Namco revealed the latest entry into The Dark Pictures Anthology this week as the next game will be called The Devil In Me. Developed by the team at Supermassive Games, this particular story has more of a modern twist to it than some of the previous entries as a group of documentary filmmakers receive a mysterious phone call with an invitation for them to head over and check out a modern-day replica of HH Homes' "Murder Castle". But not everything is as it seems. Once they arrive, the crew discovers they're being watched and even manipulated by an unknown source. It will be up to you (and your friends if you wish to do the co-op story mode) to figure out what's happening in this place and make it out without becoming one of its victims. The game is currently up for pre-order on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation with a release window of Q1 2023. You can enjoy the announcement trailer down below and get a taste of the horror to come.

The Lonnit Entertainment TV crew receives a pressing and mysterious phone call from a man called Granthem Du'Met, with a promise of a tour around a faithful recreation of the H. H. Holmes murder castle, an idea that Lonnit Entertainment founder Charlie Lonnit believes might just save his show. Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley stars as a member of this ill-fated crew that visits this strange hotel location, a place that quickly turns into a deadly trap made by their disturbed host Granthem Du'Met. Observed, isolated, and manipulated like rats in a maze, it soon becomes clear that the crew's checkout is compromised, and they will have to make some impossible choices that they might live to regret or just not live at all!