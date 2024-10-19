Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Bandai Namco Updates Three Dragon Ball Games During NYCC 2024

Bandai Namco revealed a few new items at New York Comic Con 2024, as three games in the Dragon Ball franchise are getting updates

Article Summary Bandai Namco reveals updates for 3 Dragon Ball games at NYCC 2024 with exciting new content.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero unveils Glorio and Vegeta (Mini) for Season Pass DLC 2.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot introduces new DLC series in the Demon Realm with Goku (Mini).

Dragon Ball Zenoverse 2 adds Goku (Mini) in Future Saga Chapter 2 DLC and free trial.

During the Dragon Ball DAIMA Panel at New York Comic Con 2024 this week, Bandai Namco revealed updates for three games in the Dragon Ball series. First, the big one on the table is their current game, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, as they revealed the first two characters that will be in the Season Two pack of content, with Glorio and Vegeta (Mini) joining the game, both from the DAIMA series. Both characters will be available as playable characters in the Season Pass DLC 2 update, but they won't be alone as the company teased more characters to be added later on, as we're sure we'll be seeing several teases between now and then. We have the teaser trailer above.

The second title getting an update is Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, as the team is planning to release a brand-new DLC series for the game. As you might suspect from the panel this was revealed at, the team will take players to the world of DAIMA, which shouldn't be a shock since the game visits several eras of the franchise as you take part in epic battles and moments from all of them. You'll get to play as Goku (Mini) and several of his friends as you head off on new adventures in the Demon Realm. You can see a teaser of that here.

The last on the list will be Dragon Ball Zenoverse 2, which will get its own DAIMA additions with Goku (Mini) joining the fight as part of the Future Saga Chapter 2 DLC. You'll get him as a new playable character, along with additional content to further that storyline. What's more, a free trial campaign for Goku (Mini) will be held for a limited time, but dates were not announced at the panel. Enjoy the trailer for that one below.

