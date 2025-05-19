Posted in: Card Games, Games, Mattel, Tabletop | Tagged: Palms Casino Resort, UNO, UNO Social Clubs

New In-Person Gaming Experience UNO Social Clubs Revealed

Experience all the thrills of UNO in Las Vegas and more, as the new in-person experience UNO Social Clubs has been announced

Article Summary UNO Social Clubs debut at the Palms Casino Resort, bringing in-person UNO gaming to Las Vegas this July.

Experience themed hotel suites, private bowling, entertainment, and a dedicated UNO lounge and bar.

Multiple UNO game variations available, including UNO Golf, UNO Teams, and UNO Show 'em No Mercy.

Fans can enter a TikTok contest to win an exclusive UNO Social Club Las Vegas getaway this summer.

Mattel and the Palms Casino Resort have come together to reveal a new social experience in Las Vegas, as we got our first look at the UNO Social Club. This is basically a club for people who love the card game and are looking for something a little different than the typical casino setting, as they offer up multiple tables to play variations of the game, along with bowling, a lounge, entertainment, a bar, and even hotel rooms themed to UNO. The first one opens up this July in Las Vegas at their location, with more planned to open in other locations to be revealed.

UNO Social Clubs

UNO Social Clubs transforms game nights into an elevated social experience where friends connect, compete and create memories in venues across the country. To kick off the summer, the UNO brand is opening the doors to its first-ever, deck-ed out UNO Social Club in one of the gaming capitals of the world – Las Vegas, Nevada. This experience at the Palms Casino Resort gives one lucky winner and a guest the chance to stay, play, and go wild in one of the most colorful suites in town from Friday, July 18th – Sunday, July 20th.

Starting today, May 19th, fans can enter for a chance to win the UNO Social Club getaway in Las Vegas by posting a creative TikTok video using the new UNO Reverse Card filter and the hashtags #UNOSocialClub and #MattelContest. Once chosen, the winner will enjoy a technicolor suite drenched in the brand's iconic red, yellow, blue, and green colors, packed with UNO-themed features, including a private bowling alley and game-inspired décor.UNO game tables in the suite will also be stocked with more UNO games than you can imagine – including new extensions for even more spirited competition – and a personal UNO game host to shuffle decks in style.

UNO Golf: Match cards by colors and numbers, but your cards are laid out as you try to get rid of high cards and keep lower value cards. Strategically clear columns to eliminate cards but beware of cards that can raise your score. The player with the lowest score wins!

Match cards by colors and numbers, but your cards are laid out as you try to get rid of high cards and keep lower value cards. Strategically clear columns to eliminate cards but beware of cards that can raise your score. The player with the lowest score wins! UNO Teams: Players still match color, number and symbol but instead of every-man-for-himself, they team up in pairs of two and play together to win. Special cards and rules help teammates work together, but both players must get rid of all the cards in their hands to win.

Players still match color, number and symbol but instead of every-man-for-himself, they team up in pairs of two and play together to win. Special cards and rules help teammates work together, but both players must get rid of all the cards in their hands to win. UNO Show 'em No Mercy: This game has a ton more cards with WAY tougher penalties and new rules that will have players stacking, swapping and drawing more cards than ever before! There are two ways to win in this merciless version of the classic game: get rid of all cards OR knock all other players out of the game.

