Ebay & Wizards Of The Coast Partner Up For Extra Life Auction

Wizards of the Coast and eBay have come together for a special auction of items to help benefit Extra Life. The company is holding two auctions, the first of which kicked off on October 28th and will be running all the way to November 7th, in which they will be selling some special Magic: The Gathering items like the uncut set of cards you see below. The following week, running from November 7th-17th, they will be selling an array of Dungeons & Dragons editorial items, such as the covers you see at the bottom for two of their 2020 books. This will include a live gameplay event as well for the latest release of The Great Dalmuti. You can read the details below, including where to find the auctions if you have the cash and feel like placing a bid for a good cause.

Timed to Extra Life's live gameplay charity event on Saturday, November 7, and the release of Dungeons & Dragons new game, The Great Dalmuti, on Tuesday, November 17, collectors and players alike have the chance to bid (beginning at $1) on these exclusive items at ebay.com/WOTCcharity, all while donating to an good cause. The Wizards of the Coast auction timing and inventory highlights are as follows: October 28- November 7: Magic! The Gathering Highlights include: Magic: The Gathering Uncut Sheet – Fifth Edition: Rares – German Magic: The Gathering Uncut Sheet – Fifth Edition: Lands – German Magic: The Gathering Uncut Sheet – Fifth Edition: Commons – German Magic: The Gathering Uncut Sheet – Fifth Edition: Commons (2) – German Magic: The Gathering Uncut Sheet – Alliances: Rares – Spanish

November 7- November 17: Dungeons & Dragons Highlights include: Dungeons & Dragons Editorial Galley – Explorer's Guide to Wildemount Dungeons & Dragons Editorial Galley – Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden (Traditional) Dungeons & Dragons Editorial Galley – Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden (Alternate) Dungeons & Dragons Editorial Galley – Tasha's Cauldron of Everything (Traditional) Dungeons & Dragons Editorial Galley – Tasha's Cauldron of Everything (Alternate)

