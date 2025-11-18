Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bandit Trap, Picomy Games, PM Studios

Bandit Trap Confirmed For Release Next February

The multiplayer theft game Bandit Trap has been confirmed for release this February for PC platforms and all three major consoles

Indie game developer Picomy Games and publisher PM Studios have confirmed the official release date for their upcoming game, Bandit Trap. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a 3-v-p1 multiplayer theft game where one player protects their home as The Trapper with booby traps and other obstacles to prevent the other three Bandits from escaping with loot from the home. Two public betas are currently taking sign-ups right now, as they will run from November 27-30 and December 5-7, followed by the game's full release on February 6, 2025. Enjoy the info and trailer here to learn more.

Bandit Trap

In Bandit Trap, players take on the role of either scheming Bandit or intrepid Trapper. One cunning Trapper is pitted against three Bandits, who are poised to steal a variety of treasures from the home of the Trapper. Will the Trapper outsmart the thieves invading their home, or will the Bandits make a daring escape with their collected treasures before the Trapper can fend them off? Every match makes for an unpredictable and comedic competition: smash through walls, flood rooms, or even freeze entire house floors in the pursuit of victory. Trappers can unleash creative contraptions to fling or flatten Bandits, whilst the Bandits bob and weave through the chaos to nab loot and escape in one piece. With destructible environments and dynamic gameplay, no two matches will ever be the same.

3-vs-1 Multiplayer Mayhem: Team up as three bandits or play as the Trapper to defend your home.

Team up as three bandits or play as the Trapper to defend your home. Creative Traps: Use physics-driven traps and clever tactics to outwit your opponents.

Use physics-driven traps and clever tactics to outwit your opponents. Dynamic Environments: No single match will ever be the same, with dynamic and destructible levels allowing you to bust down walls, flood rooms, and so much more.

No single match will ever be the same, with dynamic and destructible levels allowing you to bust down walls, flood rooms, and so much more. Family-Friendly Fun: Designed for players of all ages, offering chaotic action and laughs for everyone.

