Bandit Trap To Launch New Open Beta Next Week

Before the upcoming game Bandit Trap gets released, the team are holding an Open Beta for a few days to test some things out

Article Summary Bandit Trap launches its Open Beta on Steam from January 16 to January 19 for all interested players.

Experience fast-paced 3-vs-1 multiplayer where Trappers face off against crafty Bandits in destructible homes.

Test creative traps, unique physics-driven mechanics, and dynamic environments in every chaotic match.

Sign up through Steam for a sneak peek before the full Bandit Trap release on February 6, 2025.

Indie game developer Picomy Games and publisher PM Studios are holding a special Open Beta period for the game Bandit Trap ahead of its release. The team will be testing a few things next week, launching the test on Steam on January 16 at 9:00 p.m. PT and running it until January 19 at Midnight. Players will be able to try out a small section of the game with others in which we assume will be a stress test of the online server, leading up to the game's full release on February 6. All you need to do to take part is request access on the game's Steam page.

Bandit Trap

In Bandit Trap, players take on the role of either a scheming Bandit or an intrepid Trapper. One cunning Trapper is pitted against three Bandits, who are poised to steal a variety of treasures from the home of the Trapper. Will the Trapper outsmart the thieves invading their home, or will the Bandits make a daring escape with their collected treasures before the Trapper can fend them off? Every match makes for an unpredictable and comedic competition: smash through walls, flood rooms, or even freeze entire house floors in the pursuit of victory. Trappers can unleash creative contraptions to fling or flatten Bandits, whilst the Bandits bob and weave through the chaos to nab loot and escape in one piece. With destructible environments and dynamic gameplay, no two matches will ever be the same.

