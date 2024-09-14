Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: barbie, Barbie Project Friendship

Barbie Project Friendship Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Barbie Project Friendship has released a new trailer this week, highlighting several aspects of the gameplay and what Barbie will be up to

Article Summary Watch the new trailer for Barbie Project Friendship, releasing on October 25 for PC and consoles.

Join Malibu and Brooklyn Barbie in a glam makeover of Malibu Waves Community Center with friends and family.

Unlock outfits, explore new areas, and enjoy fun activities like making ice cream and renovating the arcade.

Play solo or with a friend in local co-op, featuring original voice cast from Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures.

Outright Games and Mattel have released a brand new trailer for the game Barbie Project Friendship, showing off some of the gameplay coming out this October. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a fun activity game featuring two different versions of the iconic figure, as you'll work together on different projects and build your friendship. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will arrive on PC and consoles on October 25.

Barbie Project Friendship

Follow the dynamic duo, Barbie "Malibu" Roberts and Barbie "Brooklyn" Roberts, as they set out to save the run-down Malibu Waves Community Center with a total glam makeover, supported by friends and family. Along the way, unlock fabulous outfits, explore new areas of the community center, and dive into fun activities with familiar faces, like making ice cream with Ken, renovating the arcade with Teresa, and customizing scooters with Nikki. The game was created with the support of television series head writer Ann Austen, who has produced and developed numerous Barbie animated series and specials, including the iconic hit series Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures and Barbie A Touch of Magic, which serve as the world in which Barbie Project Friendship is set. Featuring the original English voice cast from the TV series, fans, and children can play the game's main adventure solo or invite a real-world bestie to join in a series of mini-games in a two-player local co-op.

Play As Barbie: Play as Barbie and Barbie as you work together with friends and family to complete challenges and quests to help the community.

Explore The World of Barbie: Discover up to six new spaces and help restore the beloved community center.

Try Fun Activities: Complete tasks in the Pet Salon, Skate Park, Tech Lab and more.

Earn Rewards: Collect community points and use them to unlock awesome outfits and items to upgrade the Malibu Waves Community Center.

