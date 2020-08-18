Baskin-Robbins Announces Daily Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

Are daily Raid Hours coming to Pokémon GO? Yes… kind of. Ice cream giant Baskin-Robbins previously announced a collaboration with Niantic that would see temporary gyms and PokéStops appear for trainers in the game. Now, these caramel-crusted corporate overlords took to social media to let Pokémon GO players know that these gyms would be hosting a daily raid hour.

Baskin-Robbins posted on Instagram:

Attention, Pokémon GO Trainers! From August 14 to August 21, you can join a raid at Baskin-Robbins every day at 2PM (local time). Please be aware of your surroundings and follow guidelines from local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO.

In short, this won't be a Raid Hour in the sense that Pokémon GO trainers have come to understand. Raid Hours are events that happen every Wednesday evening that see the current Legendary Raid Boss take over most of the gyms in the game. Baskin-Robbins' raid hour will only take place at their locations, in an effort to drive those who live in the center of the Pokémon GO player/hungry-for-rocky-road Venn Diagram to their locations.

It will be interesting to see how this is handled, as Baskin-Robbins hasn't clarified if this Raid Hour will only feature the current Tier Five boss of Genesect, who will star in this week's standard raid hour on Wednesday. Either way, it's an intriguing step for Niantic as the company expands its partnerships in new ways. Before this Baskin-Robbins raid hour, Niantic's collaboration with 7-Eleven Mexico led to exclusive events at the location. Currently, other sponsors such as Starbucks have PokéStops that give sponsor-exclusive tasks.

While no unusual Pokémon have been spotted at these Baskin-Robbins locations, it doesn't seem too much of a stretch that Niantic would, in the future, host an exclusive Pokémon only at sponsored raids. Only time (and money) will tell.