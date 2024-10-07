Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battle Aces, Uncapped Games

Battle Aces Announces Next Beta Phase For November

Battle Aces has a new Beta phase coming up next month, and the team is looking to sign up new players to come test out the build

Article Summary Battle Aces Beta phase opens November 7, inviting new players to experience the latest build.

Customize strategies with over 40 units in Beta, offering deep strategic potential before matches begin.

Experience streamlined RTS gameplay with automated resources, instant spawning, and swift army control.

Enjoy quick 10-minute matches with a focus on high skill expression for MOBA and RTS fans alike.

Indie game developer and publisher Uncapped Games confirmed the next phase of their Beta for Battle Aces will launch this November. The team is slowly working out all of the kinks in their action RTS game, as they will be accepting new players to Beta test the latest build, set to be launched on November 7. Those looking to take part int he Beta can sign up now on the game's website ahead of time at the link above.

Battle Aces

Battle Aces immediately sets itself apart from traditional RTS games by allowing players to choose their army composition and customize their play style through Unit Decks. With over 50 units to choose from at launch and more than 40 to be made available to play in the upcoming beta test, Battle Aces offers an immense variety of potential in-game matchups and near-limitless strategic potential that begins before a match even starts. In-game, Battle Aces delivers a combination of design innovations such as automated resource gathering, instant unit-spawning, and preset expansions that keep players focused on the fun of controlling and maneuvering massive armies in battle, even as they manage the moment-to-moment strategic decision-making of when to expand to new bases, and when to tech for more powerful units.

User interface innovations allow players to quickly swap between unit production and army control on the fly without the need to look at home base or manage production facilities. The combination of design and UI elements makes it easier than ever to build and reinforce armies and keep attention on managing the intense battles that are concentrated in each of Battle Aces' 1v1 or 2v2 matches. With matches limited to 10 minutes, players can easily complete a series of satisfying battles even over a short amount of time, with the ability to swap Unit Decks to adjust strategy and play style in between each match. With the innovative control options available, Battle Aces is a strategy game that MOBA players and strategy-game-curious players can all enjoy together, including old-school genre stalwarts looking for the next frontier of RTS with high-skill expression.

