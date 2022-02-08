Battle Cry Of Freedom Is Headed To Steam On March 1st

After a decade of development, Flying Squirrel Entertainment will finally be releasing Battle Cry Of Freedom onto Steam on March 1st, 2022. The game throws you into the middle of third-person combat set in 19th Century America in the middle of the Civil War. The game allows you to play some of the most famous battles of the conflict as either the Union or the Confederates, allowing you to relive both sides' greatest victories and disheartening defeats. You'll be able to try the game out ahead of time as it will be a part of the Steam Next Fest happening February 21st-28th.

Load the cannons, prepare to aim, aaannnddd fire! Choose your side and play across unique maps inspired by key battle locations across the American frontier. Customize your soldier's uniform with historically accurate details, right down to the thread and button count. Become an Infantryman, Engineer, Artillerist, or even a Fiffer to turn the tide of battle in your favor! Players will be able to create their own maps for reenactments or combat by using accessible modding tools with options to configure the time of day, weather effects, custom load-outs, and seasons! Also, a new mode called Commander Battles will allow soldiers to lead their own company of AI-controlled troops with unique commands. With up to 1000 bots supported in a match, be sure to prepare for many casualties! What kind of war stories will you make? Accurate mid-19th century weapons, uniforms, and environments.

Massive multiplayer battles with up to 500 players simultaneously fighting each other on the same battlefield.

A wide range of artillery pieces ranging from field cannons to mortars, capable of firing a variety of missiles such as canisters, explosive shells, case shots, solid shots, bolts, and more. – all fully controllable by players.

Construct barricades, dig trenches, and rig explosives.

Destructible environments; players can use a range of cannons, axes, and explosives to destroy various buildings, bridges, walls, trees, and other structures.

Special musician units with drums, fifes, bugles, banjos, violins, or pianos able to play historically accurate tunes; all recorded and played by award-winning musicians.

More than 50 classical and folk background music tracks.

Wage war on more than 14 maps all across North America or play on a Randomly Generated map.

Create your own maps with the included easy-to-learn but powerful Scene Editor.

Participate in the community and enlist with a Regiment (Clan) to take part in massive, organized battles with players re-enacting historically accurate tactics of the Civil War Era.

Over 120 server settings allow you to personalize every detail of the game.