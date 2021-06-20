Battle For Culinary Victory On Wheels With Foodtruck Arena

Gaming Factory will have you racing around in a massive battle on the field of food as Foodtruck Arena is on the way next month. Developed by Cat-astrophe Games, the game mixes up car combat and soccer/football as your chefs will drive around various food-themed fields to become the master of them all. Really though, this is just a fun game with an excuse to take trucks and ram them into each other with the hope of scoring goals. The game is set to be released on July 2nd for both PC and Nintendo Switch. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below.

Join a colorful cast of food truck owners who – using their eccentric cars, quirky recipes, and love for food – try to change the stagnant world of gourmet cuisine, one meatball at a time. Become a legendary chef, take part in an unforgettable tournament, battle against formidable opponents, and climb to the top of the culinary world! A thrilling tournament mode – something just right for lone wolves. Take an in-depth look at the world of Foodtruck Arena through the ultimate single-player experience.

– something just right for lone wolves. Take an in-depth look at the world of Foodtruck Arena through the ultimate single-player experience. Crazy local multiplayer – connect with your friends, define your rules, and go wild! The multiplayer mode allows you to create teams of up to four players, choose your preferred rules, battle arenas, and much more.

– connect with your friends, define your rules, and go wild! The multiplayer mode allows you to create teams of up to four players, choose your preferred rules, battle arenas, and much more. A colorful cast of playable characters – meet the Foodtruck Arena players from all over the world and play through their character story modes to unveil their secrets!

– meet the Foodtruck Arena players from all over the world and play through their character story modes to unveil their secrets! Pimp your ride – have fun in various modes and customize your cars!

– have fun in various modes and customize your cars! All's fair in food and war – make use of everything you've got during the match: freeze your opponents, boost your speed, or leave greasy puddles of tomato sauce to hinder others! Unlock specific power-ups for each car to increase your chances of winning.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Foodtruck Arena – Release Date Trailer (https://youtu.be/N2ljrUX9uM8)