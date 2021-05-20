Dungeons & Dragons Unveils Summer-Long Celebration Of Drizzt

Wizards of the Coast announced this morning that Dungeons & Dragons will be celebrating the character of Drizzt all summer long. The creation of longtime D&D author R.A. Salvatore, Drizzt Do'Urden has been a featured character in the Forgotten Realms series, appearing in over 30 novels and becoming a staple of the game's lore across several genres. To help kick off the festivities, the company has released an animated short, which you can check out down below, written by Salvatore and narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch. We have more details of some of the things the company will be doing over the next few months to highlight the character and celebrate his legacy within the pantheon of D&D. But we're guessing there may be a surprise or two left to show off…

Called Sleep Sound, the short introduces new fantasy fans to the hero and his Companions and debuts as part of a longer video hosted by B. Dave Walters that provides an exclusive look at all of the Drizzt offerings this summer including interviews with the developers of the Dark Alliance video game staring Drizzt and the Companions (June 22nd), new details about R.A. Salvatore's newest Legend of Drizzt novel (August 3rd) and a preview of three new Magic: The Gathering cards from the upcoming Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set (July 23rd). "Born" in the 80s, Drizzt is very much as relevant today as he was then and continues to be a hero for new and old fans discovering or rediscovering him. He may not have the biggest sword but he does what is right even when it is the hard choice, with themes including: The battle between our principles and beliefs and the things in our life that challenge them.

The evils and fundamental unfairness of racism, bigotry and other forms of narrow-minded thinking.

The strength of family, friendship, and loyalty.

The importance of living life fully and bravely.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: All Things Drizzt (https://youtu.be/MNMRbRedKic)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Azdo0yra-LI