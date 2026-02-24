Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clockwork Ambrosia, OI Games, Realmsoft

Clockwork Ambrosia Releases New Steam Next Fest Demo

Clockwork Ambrosia has a new demo available to play for Steam Next Fest as the developer as signing people up for the next playtest

Article Summary Clockwork Ambrosia launches a free Steam Next Fest demo playable until March 2 for all players.

Sign-ups open for the next Clockwork Ambrosia playtest, with the full release expected in April.

Experience metroidvania 2D shooter action with unique steampunk weapon-building mechanics.

Explore cloud cities and mysterious biomes as Iris, uncovering secrets after a mysterious crash.

Indie game developer Realmsoft and publisher OI Games dropped a new demo for Clockwork Ambrosia while planning the next phases up to the game's release. First off, the new demo is available right now as part of Steam Next Fest, giving you a chance to play a small sample of the metroidvania steampunk weapon-building 2D shooter until March 2. Meanwhile, the team is signing people up for the next playtest on Steam, set to happen shortly after the demo. We know it will be soon because the team are currently aimint to release the full game on Steam this April. Enjoy the trailer here before you go diving into the demo.

Clockwork Ambrosia

Knowledge is a gift, but ego is a curse – don't become the lesson. Thrilling and empowering, Clockwork Ambrosia is a vibrant fusion of metroidvania and 2D shooter gameplay with a weapon-building twist. Clockwork Ambrosia's combat mechanics thrill to life as players piece together unique weapons with game-changing modifications and synergies. Rig up endless combinations of powers: screen-filling shot splitters, devastating missile strikes and armor-piercing sniper rounds. Exploration and discovery drive the world of Clockwork Ambrosia.

Brilliant pixel art takes players above the clouds to the steampunk wonders of a cloud city, through the lush and gorgeous mushroom forest, and down below to the moody underbelly of the sunken kingdoms – and much more. Players do not work alone. They will entreat a cast of characters, from rogue – but benevolent – AI companions to bumbling mushroom folk, to overcome the dangers of the island. Walk the forbidden biomes of Aspida as Iris, an itinerant airship engineer trying to escape the island after a near-miss airship crash. The plucky engineer soon finds herself caught up in a mystery spawning eons when the island's populace disappears, seemingly replaced by malevolent robots and cyborgs. The true architect of these plans, however, will draw Iris towards a truth she may not want to face…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!