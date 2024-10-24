Posted in: Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ea dice

Battlefield 2042 Announces New Circle of Hell Event

Battlefield 2042 is getting what is basically their version of a Halloween event, as Circle of Hell will kick off on October 29

Article Summary Battlefield 2042's Circle of Hell event launches October 29, challenging players with Halloween-themed missions.

Hardcore mode amps up difficulty, limiting loadouts, HUD info, and disabling health regen for soldiers and vehicles.

Survive tactical skirmishes with teamwork; earn M1 Garand, revamped with increased damage and scopes.

Unlock the M1 Garand during the event or via post-event assignments for sniping efficiency in all ranges.

Electronic Arts and EA DICE have revealed a brand new event coming to Battlefield 2042, as they will launch Circle of Hell next week. It may sound odd, but this is basically their version of a Halloween event, as they have cranked up the difficulty and provided new missions that will test you in the field as a soldier, as well as your ability to work as a member of a team. Quite literally, this will punish anyone who believes there's an I in TEAM. We have a snippet of the details from their latest blog, as the event will run from October 29 – November 26.

Battlefield 2042 – Circle of Hell

Hardcore during the Circle of Hell event is more lethal, immersive, and will test your skills like never before in Battlefield 2042. Loadouts in Hardcore lock your primary weapon based on your Class selection, and your HUD will be providing limited information, be prepared. While you will be dealing more damage to your enemies, soldiers will have less HP, requiring you to choose your engagements wisely. That also applies to vehicles, as they are tankier with increased HP but also take more weak point damage. Neither soldiers nor vehicles will automatically regenerate health in Hardcore, making squad play and teamwork even more important. Lastly, traversal sprint is disabled, and downed characters will have to crawl to safety. During the event players will be able to unlock the M1 Garand, which has received significant changes to fit the world of Battlefield 2042:

The Damage model and the number of magazines have increased.

Recoil has been lessened.

Accuracy and recoil are impacted by moving and a player's stance. The M1 will be most accurate when using it while being crouched and least accurate when firing on the move.

Available in the DMR category, the M1 Garand comes equipped with 3 scopes: The Nydar for medium range, and the 2x and 6x scopes for players that prefer longer range engagements.

While the M1 will excel at close-to-medium ranges due to its high damage and rate of fire, it will be effective at most ranges.

Fear not if you miss unlocking the M1 Garand through the duration of this event, as it will be available as an unlock assignment once the event has ended!

