Posted in: Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: battlefield, ea dice

Battlefield 2042 Announces New Seasonal Event & Update

Electronic Arts revealed new details to the 5.1 update coming to Battlefield 2042, as well as a special event tied to the update.

There's a fresh update on the way to Battlefield 2042 soon as EA DICE and Electronic Arts revealed more of what's in store for Version 5.1. The team dropped a brand new blog this week in which they detail all of the changes and improvements coming to the game, such as the Vaulty Weapon Attachments and Squad spaning improvements on the way. They also have a season event for July set to feature the mysterious Arkangel Legion and a collection of new earnable cosmetics. We have a snippet of the details below as 5.1 will be available next week.

Battlefield 2042 Audio

Fixed an issue where grenades play the pin-out twice if you wait a long time to throw

Fixed an issue where silencers were affecting underbarrel shotgun & launcher firing sounds

Updated when the game thinks the player is on the Exodus to catch edge cases where the mix of the game would be wrong.

Fixed visual and audio sync for countdown timer in End of Round.

Fixed bug where the Main menu character animations would sometimes not play because of audio being culled.

Added fallback to loading music when going to a level in case the normal loading music trigger doesn't get hit.

Expanding the season 5 main menu to be more alive and engaging with sounds of soldiers working, PA announcements and alarms when joining a level, no penguin sounds though, we'll keep asking.

General & Gameplay Improvements

Fixed an issue that caused players to stutter/jitter while freefalling at high speeds. Dev Comment: This is also a speculative fix for an issue that prevented players from safely deploying their parachute as they got close to the ground. Let us know if your experience improves!

Fixed an issue that caused damage numbers to appear in the skulltrain when the crosshair placed damage numbers option was enabled.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to cancel a Danger Ping.

Fixed an issue that would cause a pinged objective or vehicle to no longer be pinged if another squad member also pinged it.

Fixed an issue that would cause the confirm counter to count incorrectly if the Squad Leader cancelled a previous ping.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to spot vehicles when inside of a vehicle.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to spot nearby enemies when inside of a vehicle.

Fixed an issue that was causing vehicle icons on the minimap to stutter/jitter as they moved.

Fixed so Chat position respects Horizontal HUD padding.

You'll now be able to separately alter the scaling of Vehicle Seating and Game Hints within the HUD Options

Added a preview window to the Options setting for the Minimap Orientation. This preview window now also displays the aforementioned updates.



Battlefield Portal

Fixed an issue that caused default attachments on weapons to appear in the Restrictions tab

Thermal scopes have now been added to the restrictions tab in Battlefield Portal

Fixed an issue that caused multiple attachments to be missing from the restrictions tab

Fixed an issue that prevented the 2042 Vault weapons to not show in the 2042 rule editor

Fixed an issue that caused Battlefield 2042 – Season 4 weapon attachments to not show in the restrictions tab

Fixed an issue that allowed the default attachments of the 1942 Sniper Rifles to be disabled in the restrictions tab.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!