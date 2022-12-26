Battlefield 2042 Is Now Running The Battle Of Nordvik Event

Electronic Arts and EA DICE launched a new event into Battlefield 2042 before heading out for the holidays with Battle Of Nordvik. This new event will divide you into two factions as you can play as either the Black Storm or the Nordvik Control Corps. Both of which are fighting over a remote facility in the Swedish wilderness. This is a three-week event that will have you fighting to see which of the game's two superpowers manages to take control of this area. You can read about all of it below from the team, as the event is currently live and coming up at the end of Week 1.

Week 1 // The Assault on Nordvik – Conquest Assault // December 20-27

The notorious Black Storm regiment leads the attack on Nordvik. While the Eastern militia attempts to seize the surrounding territory, the Nordvik Control Corps battles to secure the region, halting Black Storm's advance before it is too late. This is 32v32 Conquest Assault with a focus on fast-paced ground-only warfare. The conflict starts with the defending team holding all objectives and waiting for the incoming assault. Every decision matters as you fight over key positions across the Battlefield.

Throughout the fight, the stakes remain high for the defenders as you'll find your HQ spawn disabled. Rely on your squad and the EBLC-Ram's Team Insertion Beacon to remain in the fight and hold the objectives at all costs. If you lose all objectives and your full team is out of play. it's game over. But capturing the Nordvik facility won't be easy. As an attacker, you'll start the assault with an increased Ticket Count to help you infiltrate into enemy territory. You'll need it for the fight to come.

Week 2 // The Defense of Nordvik – Retribution // December 27 – January 3

Opposing Battlefield 2042 Forces have smashed Nordvik's defenses and gained control of the facility. It's now up to the Nordvik Control Corps to strike back with Retribution. As Black Storm fights to hold the line, Nordvik Control Corps infiltrates the facility to destroy M-COMs containing highly valuable data before it's compromised by enemy hands. Get ready for Retribution. A 16v16 twist on Conquest combines elements of Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush into a single mode where attackers fight their way toward the frontlines while securing objectives along the way. Teamplay is the key to success towards victory.

If you are successful at breaking through the enemy lines towards the final objective then the match will transition into an all-out Rush where you attempt to arm strategically placed M-COMs around the Nordvik facility. As a defender, you'll plan your defense carefully to keep control of the facility at all costs. The enemy is coming at you with everything they have for this final assault, and it's up to you to keep them at bay until you've safely extracted the valuable data.

Week 3 // The Liberation of Nordvik – Breakthrough Chaos // January 3-10

The Nordvik Control Corps receives help from US reinforcements and stages a larger counter-offensive. Black Storm and Eastern Forces mount a fierce defense as the Nordvik Control Corps leads the assault to liberate Nordvik from its occupiers. This is the final battle where full-on Breakthrough Chaos will decide the conflict. This week, the Battlefield 2042 gameplay is scaled up to the new intensity and supports up to 128 players as you give it your all. Fight your way across the Battlefield as a tight unit with modifiers such as increased movement speed, faster redeploy times, and faster vehicle call-ins.