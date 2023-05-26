Battlefield 2042 Reveals Details To Season 5: New Dawn We get a better idea of what ELectronic Arts has planned for the next season of Battlefield 2042, set to launch the second week of June.

Electronic Arts and EA DICE revealed their plans for the next season of Battlefield 2042, as Season 5: New Dawn will officially launch on June 7th. This time around, you'll get the usual array of content added to the game as you'll see a brand new map, weapons, gadgets, and quality-of-life improvements all around. You'll also have access to a new Battle Pass with 100 Tiers of content on top of the free tiers everyone can snag and cosmetic items that can be earned through a Premium version of the Battle Pass. There will also be a special reward added for Year 1 Battle Pass holders, as they will receive an Epic skin and an XP booster for the first two weeks. We have more notes from the developers below, along with the latest trailer to enjoy.

"In Battlefield 2042 Season 5, the fight moves to a war-and-nature stricken abandoned industrial facility in Czechia with the new Battlefield 4-inspired map, Reclaimed – and with the battle taking place over a secret train route, players will need to work with their squad more closely than ever before to survive. The derailed train Crash Site allows for vehicle combat, while the Landing Zone forest area enables close-quarters combat and new sightlines opening up when trees are destroyed. In addition, the Abandoned Turbine and Military Warehouse both offer a range of gunplay experiences, from verticality and cover to a narrow space layout."

"Multiple weapons and Battlefield 4 fan-favorites are also on the Season 5 roster – all with a new look and sound. The high-precision XCE Bar bolt action rifle's expanded attachment capability will let players swap through attachment options to engage enemies at various distances, while the old Battlefield 4 favorite GWE-46 offers high stability with short burst dire in medium-range engagements. Players can also use the powerful BFP.50 hand cannon to deal heavy damage at close range or the combined gun and missile anti-aircraft emplacement, Phalanx CIWS, now playable on the Reclaimed map in All Out Warfare modes, Beyond these weapons, the Spring Grenade, Anti-tank Grenade and Mini Grenade all provide a range of detonations in combat – from small grenades that bounce in air to grenade bundles that detonate on impact to micro grenades that can be thrown faster and further than regular grenades."

"In addition to all this content, several new quality-of-life additions will be arriving in Season 5, including a new Squad Management system that allows players to manage and tailor their squad, a vehicle loadout rework that will enhance battlefield roles, reworked Vault Weapons, as well as the introduction of new Thermal Tech and Heavy Anti-Air weapon stations. Players can continue to define their roles in Season 5 with the recent Class System Update which assigns Specialists into one of four classic and familiar classes: Assault, Engineer, Recon and Support."

