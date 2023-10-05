Posted in: Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ea dice

Battlefield 2042 Reveals New Details About Season 6

Electonic Arts dropped new details of what's to come in Season 6 of Battlefield 2042, as Dark Creations launches on October 10.

Electronic Arts and EA DICE revealed what they have in store for Battlefield 2042 when Season 6 launches next week. The season is called Dark Creations, and with it will come some new experimentations with the soldiers, as well as some callbacks to previous games that will give longtime fans some flashbacks. Along with the content comes several quality-of-life improvements that include Aim Assist for console players in order to improve cross-play fairness, recon balancing, vehicle handling, jet handling, speed/gravity adjustments, and so much more. We got the details and the trailer below from the devs, but you can get finer notes from their latest blog as the season kicks off on October 10.

"In Season 6 of Battlefield 2042, the battleground fight takes a turn for the worse as No-Pat soldiers are captured and experimented on by a nefarious organization. Redacted, Dark Creations' brand-new map in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland, inspired by fan-favorite maps from the series' past – like Operation Locker (Battlefield 4) and Operation Metro (Battlefield 3) – is the first map in the franchise to feature a completely indoor environment containing playspaces built for intense claustrophobic infantry-only firefights and more than a few dark secrets."

"As with all new Seasons, players can expect a variety of new weapons and gadgets to find and experiment with in Dark Creations. The VHX D3 features optimized portability and performance, making it a valuable asset for close and medium-range combat. The Laugo Alien is a L9CZ pistol whose semi-automatic, highly accurate firing is best suited for close-quarters situations. Last but not least, the G428 rifle has exceptional accuracy and substantial penetration power for marksmen. New to the repertoire of gadgets is the Ammo Pouch and Health Pouch, offering players ways to assist their squads when death approaches. To help provide quick support to objectives, hop aboard the YUV-2 Pondhawk, a dynamic two-person transport featuring flight capabilities."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!