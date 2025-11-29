Posted in: Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battlefield 6, Battlefield REDSEC Elite Series, Battlefield Studios

Battlefield REDSEC Elite Series Announced For December

Battlefield 6 is getting a new esports competition, as the Battlefield REDSEC Elite Series will kick off this December with a $1m prize pool

Competitive weekly cups will run across Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions throughout the season.

Elite Series is open to all players, not just pros, with a new community-focused Open Series also launching.

Cross-platform and cross-input gameplay ensures PC and console players compete on equal footing worldwide.

Battlefield Studios and Electronic Arts revealed they are launching a new esports series for Battlefield 6, as the Battlefield REDSEC Elite Series will begin next month. This will be a weekly series of competitive cash cups, which they will split between three regions: The Americas & Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The event will have at least a $1M prize pool during its first season, set to run from December 10-18. We have mroe details below, and you can read the finer details (including how to sign up) on their website.

Battlefield REDSEC Elite Series

Designed to introduce more competitive play to the franchise while also giving our community a new way to rise through the ranks, the Elite Series is the premiere destination of Battlefield competition, showcasing the absolute best competitive Battlefield REDSEC has to offer on the global stage through Battle Royale and Gauntlet. Competitive Battlefield shouldn't just be for professional players: we want it to be open to everyone. Alongside our Elite Series, we are also proud to announce our Open Series as the official REDSEC community competition, which begins on Friday, December 12, 2025.

The Open Series gives players of all skill levels the opportunity to compete; it's your squad's chance to hone and showcase your skills. With the right amount of practice and dedication in the Open Series, your squad can advance to the Elite Series to battle with the best in the world. All competitions will take place in a cross-platform and cross-input environment – whether you play on controller or mouse & keyboard, PC or console, we are calling all players to prove themselves in both the REDSEC Elite and Open Series. Both the Elite and Open Series are our first steps into an official competitive experience for Battlefield, and we plan on collaborating with the community to develop future competitions in our core Multiplayer modes.

