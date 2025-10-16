Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games | Tagged: battlestar galactica, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Get a better look at Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes as the team revealed a new gameplay trailer for the tactical roguelite

Article Summary Watch the new gameplay trailer for Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes, a tactical roguelite adventure.

Lead a fleet of survivors escaping the relentless Cylon Fleet after a devastating attack on humankind.

Face tough choices managing resources, searching for impostors, and balancing divergent factions onboard.

Engage in intense space battles with tactical pauses, making every encounter critical to fleet survival.

Developer Alt Shift and publisher Dotemu released a new trailer for their upcoming narrative-driven tactical roguelike, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes. The trailer shows off more of what you're able to do in the game as you fight off the Cylons, search for resources, and attempt to stay alive while constantly on the run. You get a real sense of urgency all the time when it comes to maintaining the fleet, keeping thinsg operational, and staying alert for an attack at any moment. Enjoy the trailer, as the game is being planned for release sometime in Q1 2026.

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes

Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes is a story-rich tactical roguelite with hard choices and intense space battles. You are a Gunstar Captain leading a fleet of survivors escaping the Cylon Fleet's devastating onslaught on humankind. Admiral Adama has called for you to rejoin humanity's last hope: the Battlestar Galactica. Prepare, fight, and survive at all costs. So say we all.

As you navigate different planets and galactic points of interest, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes will test you with challenging dilemmas. From allocating dwindling resources to managing divergent factions' interests on board, each crisis will push you to make hard choices, including identifying impostors that may already be among your ranks: they could be anywhere, be anyone. The Cylons will close in with each action you take. Prioritize your crew's actions wisely to prepare for the inevitable fight to come.

The Cylon Fleet overwhelmingly outnumbers you. Each encounter is a fight for survival. Engage in high-risk tactical battles while defending your fleet to give it time to complete its calculations for the FTL jump to the next sector. Deploy your squadrons, ready your nuclear missiles, and utilize tactical pause as you plan and direct your attacks. You won't come out of these battles unscathed. Whether you suffer costly damages to your ship's hull or lose a squadron, you will find that some sacrifices are necessary to ensure the fleet's survival. As you progress, you will discover new ways to improve your brutal odds of survival: unlocking unique Gunstar fleets, squadrons, and crucial meta upgrades. Combined with a rich procedural narrative design, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes will let you shape your unique journey towards survival with each run.

